Latest news releases

  1. 09/01/2017

    Lars Bildsten, winner of the 2017 Dannie Heineman Prize for Astrophysics CREDIT: Jakub Ostrowski

    Lars Bildsten Wins 2017 Dannie Heineman Prize for Astrophysics

    The American Institute of Physics (AIP) and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) announced today, on behalf of the Heineman Foundation for Research…

    « American Institute of Physics (AIP) »

  2. 09/01/2017

    Genitourinary Injuries Challenge Returning U.S. Servicemen

    Peer reviewed paper

    Better battlefield care means more soldiers will return needing long-term support, as reported in The Journal of Urology® Because battlefield medica…

    « Elsevier »

  3. 09/01/2017

    The prefrontal cortex connects to a very specific region of the brainstem (the PAG) through prefrontal cortical neurons: those labeled in purple directly project to the PAG and control our instinctive behaviours. IMAGE: EMBL/Livia Marrone

    Neural connection keeps instincts in check

    Peer reviewed paper

    EMBL scientists identify the physical connection through which the prefrontal cortex inhibits instinctive behaviour From fighting the urge to hit so…

    « European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) »

  4. 09/01/2017

    rising_2017_figure1

    Spinning spider silk is now possible

    Peer reviewed paper

    Being able to produce artificial spider silk has long been a dream of many scientists, but all attempts have until now involved harsh chemicals and ha…

    Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU)

  5. 09/01/2017

    What did Big Data find when it analysed 150 years of British history?

    Peer reviewed paper

    What could be learnt about the world if you could read the news from over 100 local newspapers for a period of 150 years?  This is what a team of Arti…

    Bristol, University of

  6. 09/01/2017

    JPND launches €23 million call for pathway analysis across neurodegenerative diseases

    The EU Joint Programme – Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) has announced a joint trans-national call for research projects for pathway analysi…

    Joint Programme in Neurodegenerative Diseases (JPND)

more news releases

Forthcoming events

  1. 12/01/2017 — 13/01/2017

    Professor Carsten P Welsch (2)

    Do you want to boldly go where science has not gone before?

    According to current laws of physics you shouldn’t be here, as equal amounts of matter and antimatter particles should exist and destroy each other. N…

    Cockcroft Institute

  2. 09/02/2017

    Lord Winston.

    Professor Robert Winston to discuss science’s ‘dark side’ for University of Leicester

    · ‘Misusing Science’ by Professor Robert Winston will take place on Thursday 9 February at Athena on Queen Street, Leicester, LE1 1QD. · Ticketing o…

    « Leicester, University of »

  3. 27/01/2017

    第22回名古屋メダルセミナー　ポスター

    第22回名古屋メダルセミナー

    名古屋メダルセミナーは、1995 年に創設されました。名古屋メダル組織委員会の選考により選ばれたゴールドメダル、シルバーメダル受賞者による受賞講演が行われています。ゴールドメダルは、国際的に偉大な業績をあげられている合成化学者へ、シルバーメダルは合成化学分野において優れた業績をあげ今後の発展が期待さ…

    Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (WPI-ITbM), Nagoya University

  4. 27/01/2017

    22nd Nagoya Medal of Organic Chemistry Poster

    The 22nd Nagoya Medal of Organic Chemistry

    The Nagoya Medal Award is awarded every year to two organic chemists who have made significant original contributions to the field. This year’s Gold M…

    Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (WPI-ITbM), Nagoya University

more events

Search

Search

Advanced search

eNEWS-Jan 2017 expertsvar 2015 Cambridge grey garduated New Norwegian logo Elhuyar with Basque Science Daily FNSF ad