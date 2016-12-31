Latest news releases

  1. 31/12/2016

    Leading cancer researcher to receive honour from the Queen

    Professor Jack Cuzick from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) will be appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), as published…

    Queen Mary, University of London

  2. 30/12/2016

    Human Gene Therapy

    Gene Therapy for Liver Disease Advancing With the Help of Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

    Peer reviewed paper

    Liver-directed gene therapy delivered using adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors to treat diseases such as hemophilia have advanced into human testing…

    « Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers »

  3. 30/12/2016

    View of the new biomass boiler chimney

    The BRICKER active system installation kicks-off in Liège!

    Since September 2016, the renovation works at the Province of Liège School of Engineering have been progressing, and now as we move towards the New Ye…

    youris.com

  4. 29/12/2016

    Associate Professor Jun-Li Luo led the new study on the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute. (Photo by James McEntee.)

    Scripps Florida Scientists Uncover New Way to Defeat Therapy-Resistant Prostate Cancer

    A new study led by scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) sheds light on a signaling circuit in cells that drives…

    The Scripps Research Institute

  5. 29/12/2016

    言語に関連する脳活動は遺伝と環境の影響をほぼ同程度受ける。

    言語脳活動の遺伝と環境の影響度を双子研究で解明

    Peer reviewed paper

    概要 大阪大学国際医工情報センター平田雅之寄附研究部門教授と医学部附属病院荒木俊彦臨床検査技師らの研究グループは、言語に関連する脳活動が遺伝と環境の影響を同程度受けていることを世界で初めて明らかにしました。 これまで言語機能は、周りの環境などの影響を受けて後天的に形成されていくものと考えられてい…

    Osaka University

  6. 29/12/2016

    Language functions are influenced by a person’s environment and genetic makeup.

    Genes and the Environment Equally Affect Language-related Brain Activity

    Peer reviewed paper

    Osaka University-led researchers examine brain activity in monozygotic and dizygotic Japanese twins and show that environmental and genetic influences…

    Osaka University

Forthcoming events

  1. 07/12/2016

    Auf Licht basierende Technologien ermöglichen Innovationen in vielen Bereichen von Energie- bis Kommunikationstechnik. (Foto: Andrea Fabry / KIT)

    Innovation: Optische Technologien verändern die Welt

    Die Karlsruhe School of Optics & Photonics (KSOP) des Karlsruher Instituts für Technologie (KIT) bietet jungen Wissenschaftlern ein erstklassiges Ausb…

    Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

  2. 07/12/2016

    Light-based technologies enable innovations in many areas from energy to communication technologies. (Photo: Andrea Fabry / KIT)

    Innovation: Optical Technologies Change the World

    The Karlsruhe School of Optics and Photonics (KSOP) of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) provides young researchers with excellent education and…

    Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

  3. 21/02/2017 — 22/02/2017

    Bioeconomy Scientists – are they innovators?

    Are bioeconomy research teams providing the impact & innovative solutions to the social challenges they are funded to investigate? The CommBeBiz Lon…

    « Teagasc »

  4. 27/01/2017

    Additional Logo_COMMON SENSE.jpg

    COMMON SENSE Final Event: Demonstration Of Next Generation Sensors

    The EU-funded COMMON SENSE project will host a demonstration event and final partner meeting in Barcelona, Spain on the 27 January 2017. The conferen…

    « AquaTT »

