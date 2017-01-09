Latest news releases

Genitourinary Injuries Challenge Returning U.S. Servicemen Peer reviewed paper Better battlefield care means more soldiers will return needing long-term support, as reported in The Journal of Urology® Because battlefield medica… « Elsevier »

Spinning spider silk is now possible Peer reviewed paper Being able to produce artificial spider silk has long been a dream of many scientists, but all attempts have until now involved harsh chemicals and ha… Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU)