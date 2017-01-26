Latest news releases

  1. 26/01/2017

    Planta piloto para obtención de metales estratégicos a partir de residuos de valorización energética de RSU

    El consorcio FARM ha desarrollado una planta piloto que realiza un proceso integral de concentración y reciclaje de metales estratégicos, además de lo…

    « Elhuyar Fundazioa »

  2. 26/01/2017

    Pilot plant to obtain strategic metals through energy recovery from SUW

    The FARM consortium has developed a pilot plant that carries out an integral process for strategic metal concentration and recycling, in addition to t…

    « Elhuyar Fundazioa »

  3. 26/01/2017

    Social Relations, Success in Subsistence Activities and Good Health, Sources of Happiness for Indigenous People

    An ICTA-UAB study led by Dr. Victoria Reyes-García reports that some socio-economic development policies in the Global South, especially those not des…

    Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

  4. 26/01/2017

    Echolocation: Sizing up spaces by ear

    Peer reviewed paper

    Humans can be trained to use echolocation to estimate the sizes of enclosed spaces. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich researchers now sh…

    Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen (LMU)

  5. 26/01/2017

    TECNALIA participa en IDeCON, un consorcio que impulsará el despliegue de las Energías Renovables Offshore

    Para la explotación de la energía eólica offshore un transporte, “una evacuación”, eficiente de la energía eléctrica generada hasta la costa es tan im…

    « Elhuyar Fundazioa »

  6. 26/01/2017

    Tecnalia is participating in IDeCON, a consortium set to drive forward the deployment of Offshore Renewable Energies

    To exploit offshore wind energy, an efficient means of transport or “evacuation” of generated electrical power all the way to the coast is as importan…

    « Elhuyar Fundazioa »

Forthcoming events

  1. 23/01/2017 — 03/02/2017

    ETSI impulsa la interoperabilidad de NFV con el primer evento Plugtests que se celebra en 5TONIC

    ETSI, el Instituto Europeo de Normas de Telecomunicaciones, comienza hoy el primer evento Plugtests® de Interoperabilidad de Virtualización de Funcion…

    IMDEA Networks Institute

  2. 23/01/2017 — 03/02/2017

    ETSI drives NFV interoperability with first Plugtests event at 5TONIC

    ETSI, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, launches today the first Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) interoperability Plugtests®…

    IMDEA Networks Institute

  3. 28/01/2017

    oppet_hus17_webb - Copy

    The Swedish School of Textiles holds an Open House for international students

    On 28 January, the Swedish School of Textiles will have an Open House for potential students. New for this year will be presentations of the fashion d…

    University of Borås

  4. 20/01/2017

    McGIll's Andy Gonzalez

    McGill presents blueprint for a better planet at Davos

    Researchers propose ideas on shaping a sustainable future How can we accommodate the needs of the world’s current population for sufficient food and…

    « McGill University »

