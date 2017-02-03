Latest news releases

  1. 03/02/2017

    Research in Sri Lanka suggests link between family history and higher risk of violence in bipolar patients

    Peer reviewed paper

    A large population worldwide is affected by bipolar disorder and the heritability stands at around 80%. A recent medical research published in Sri La…

    INASP

  2. 03/02/2017

    Study Addresses Extreme Thinness Standards in Fashion Industry

    Peer reviewed paper

    In a recent study, female fashion models reported high levels of pressure to lose weight, which was associated with higher odds of engaging in unhealt…

    « Wiley »

  3. 03/02/2017

    Richard Hughes

    Geological Society Appoints Richard Hughes as Executive Secretary

    The Geological Society of London is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes as Executive Secretary. Richard is currently Director of B…

    Geological Society of London, The

  4. 03/02/2017

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. People with higher emotional empathy evaluate the facial expressions of both dogs and other people more quickly and intensely. Photo: Miiamaaria Kujala and Sanni Somppi

    Empathetic people experience dogs’ expressions more strongly

    Peer reviewed paper

    Human empathy can even extend to dogs: empathetic people interpret dogs’ facial expressions more intensely. A study by the University of Helsinki an…

    « Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki) »

  5. 03/02/2017

    A new study confirms: pregnant women should avoid liquorice

    Peer reviewed paper

    Liquorice and its natural sweetener, glycyrrhizin, can have long-term harmful effects on the development of the fetus. A new Finnish study supports…

    « Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki) »

  6. 03/02/2017

    Energy-efficient germanium nanowire transistor with programmable p- and n- conduction. Transmission electron microscope image of cross section.

    Back to the roots: Germanium outperforms silicon in energy efficient transistors with n- und p- conduction

    Peer reviewed paper

    NaMLab and cfaed reached an important breakthrough in the development of energy-efficient electronic circuits using transistors based on germanium A…

    Technische Universitaet Dresden

  1. 17/11/2017 — 20/11/2017

    ESMO Asia 2017 Congress

    ESMO Asia 2017 will take place in Singapore from 17 to 20 November 2017. The congress aims to keep oncology professionals in the Asia-Paciﬁc region up…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

  2. 08/09/2017 — 12/09/2017

    ESMO 2017 Congress

    The ESMO 2017 Congress will take place in Madrid, Spain from 8 to 12 September. The highlight this year is: "Integrating science into oncology for a…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

  3. 28/06/2017 — 01/07/2017

    ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2017

    ESMO is pleased to announce its 19th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, that will take place from 28 June to 1 July 2017 at the CCIB in Barcel…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

  4. 05/05/2017 — 08/05/2017

    ELCC 2017 European Lung Cancer Conference

    The European Society for Medical Oncology and IASLC are pleased to announce that the 7th edition of the European Lung Cancer Conference (ELCC), will t…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

