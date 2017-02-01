Latest news releases

  1. 01/02/2017

    Vitamin C may decrease the risk of atrial fibrillation after cardiac surgery, but not in the USA

    Peer reviewed paper

    Vitamin C decreased the incidence of post-operative atrial fibrillation (AF) by 44% in cardiac surgery patients in nine randomized trials that were co…

    « Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki) »

  2. 01/02/2017

    Where are the EU Twitter communities?

    Peer reviewed paper

    Governments and politicians have attempted to exploit social media for their own ends. However, a study published in the International Journal of Elec…

    Inderscience

  3. 01/02/2017

    The attached image is an electron micrograph of live poliovirus particles (left) and empty particles (potential VLP vaccine) (right). The VLPs contain no infectious viral RNA and so the stain used to highlight them fills the empty space making them appear black.

    Scientists prove new approach to Polio vaccines works

    Peer reviewed paper

    Scientists have identified new ways to provide vaccines against polio, which do not require the growth of live virus for their manufacture. Despite…

    Leeds, University of

  4. 01/02/2017

    TSRI Associate Professor Olivier George led the study at The Scripps Research Institute. (Photo by Cindy Brauer.)

    TSRI Scientists Show Deep Brain Stimulation Blocks Heroin Relapse in Rats

    Peer reviewed paper

    Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have found that deep brain stimulation (DBS) can greatly reduce the compulsion to use heroin in st…

    The Scripps Research Institute

  5. 01/02/2017

    The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine

    Eating the Placenta after Childbirth -- Researchers from Three Academic Health Centers Explore Perceptions of Health Benefits and Risks

    Peer reviewed paper

    Placentophagy--maternal consumption of the placenta--has become increasingly prevalent in the past decade among women seeking to promote health and he…

    « Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers »

  6. 01/02/2017

    Study adds to evidence that electronic cigarettes are not harmless

    Peer reviewed paper

    A study published in JAMA Cardiology has added to growing evidence that electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are not harmless.1 “Studies like this g…

    « European Society of Cardiology (ESC) »

more news releases

Forthcoming events

  1. 17/11/2017 — 20/11/2017

    ESMO Asia 2017 Congress

    ESMO Asia 2017 will take place in Singapore from 17 to 20 November 2017. The congress aims to keep oncology professionals in the Asia-Paciﬁc region up…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

  2. 08/09/2017 — 12/09/2017

    ESMO 2017 Congress

    The ESMO 2017 Congress will take place in Madrid, Spain from 8 to 12 September. The highlight this year is: "Integrating science into oncology for a…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

  3. 28/06/2017 — 01/07/2017

    ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2017

    ESMO is pleased to announce its 19th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, that will take place from 28 June to 1 July 2017 at the CCIB in Barcel…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

  4. 05/05/2017 — 08/05/2017

    ELCC 2017 European Lung Cancer Conference

    The European Society for Medical Oncology and IASLC are pleased to announce that the 7th edition of the European Lung Cancer Conference (ELCC), will t…

    European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

more events

Search

Search

Advanced search

Elhuyar with Basque New Norwegian logo eNEWS-Jan 2017 expertsvar 2015 FNSF ad Cambridge grey garduated