Latest news releases

  1. 16/01/2017

    Soft Robotics

    Lessons Learned When Commercialization of a New Soft Robot Fails

    Peer reviewed paper

    Commercializing a new, innovative product is often the greatest challenge across the research and development landscape, as is evident in the failed a…

    « Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers »

  2. 16/01/2017

    You may never have to worry about not hearing ambulance sirens again - Swedish drivers will soon get audio warnings that interrupt their music, as well as a text, when an ambulance is approaching.

    Now drivers can hear ambulances no matter how loud their music is playing

    If you’ve ever been startled by the sudden appearance of an ambulance while blasting music in your car, then you appreciate the value of a loud siren.…

    KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

  3. 16/01/2017

    Escenario de aplicación del algoritmo.

    Las matemáticas ayudan a esquivar los atascos de tráfico

    Peer reviewed paper

    Los atascos de tráfico, más allá de un quebradero de cabeza para los automovilistas, tienen un importante impacto social, económico y medioambiental.…

    Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

  4. 16/01/2017

    Tela de araña.

    Consiguen producir seda de araña artificial copiando el procedimiento de las arañas

    Peer reviewed paper

    Un equipo científico internacional en el que participan investigadores de la UPM ha desarrollado un método bioinspirado con el que, por primera vez, s…

    Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

  5. 16/01/2017

    Schematic representation of the effect of water input on nitrogen use efficiency. Credit: Quemada y Gabriel 2016. Global Food Security 9, 29-35.

    Simultaneous water and nitrogen use can enhance sustainability

    Peer reviewed paper

    Researchers from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid have studied diverse techniques to enhance the water- and nitrogen-use efficiency in cropping syste…

    Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

  6. 16/01/2017

    Tax (credit: Alan Cleaver, creative commons) https://www.flickr.com/photos/alancleaver/4121400351

    Left wingers twice as likely to punish companies for tax avoidance, study finds

    Peer reviewed paper

    Results show marked differences in the attitudes of left wing and right wing consumers Left wingers are twice as likely to punish companies which ag…

    Queen Mary, University of London

  1. 20/01/2017 — 05/02/2017

    Joe Orton’s plays to be retyped onto single sheet of paper to commemorate 50th anniversary of his death

    Performance artist Tim Youd to retype Joe Orton’s Complete Plays from 20 January to 5 February 2017 To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death…

    « Leicester, University of »

  2. 21/02/2017

    Medical marvels - hear from the experts

    Free talks to the public at the University of Leicester discuss the science behind diseases The public is being invited to hear about latest advance…

    « Leicester, University of »

  3. 12/01/2017 — 13/01/2017

    Educational psychologists explore myths and beliefs around selective schooling at conference in Harrogate

    Educational psychologists will explore evidence for recent government educational decisions and the impact that this is having on children, families a…

    « British Psychological Society (BPS) »

  4. 17/03/2017 — 19/03/2017

    The 66th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology

    The 66th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology will be March 17-19, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in W…

    « American College of Cardiology »

