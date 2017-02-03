Latest news releases
-
03/02/2017
Peer reviewed paper
A large population worldwide is affected by bipolar disorder and the heritability stands at around 80%.
A recent medical research published in Sri La…
-
03/02/2017
Peer reviewed paper
In a recent study, female fashion models reported high levels of pressure to lose weight, which was associated with higher odds of engaging in unhealt…
-
03/02/2017
The Geological Society of London is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes as Executive Secretary. Richard is currently Director of B…
-
03/02/2017
Peer reviewed paper
Human empathy can even extend to dogs: empathetic people interpret dogs’ facial expressions more intensely.
A study by the University of Helsinki an…
-
03/02/2017
Peer reviewed paper
Liquorice and its natural sweetener, glycyrrhizin, can have long-term harmful effects on the development of the fetus.
A new Finnish study supports…
-
03/02/2017
Peer reviewed paper
NaMLab and cfaed reached an important breakthrough in the development of energy-efficient electronic circuits using transistors based on germanium
A…
more news releases
Forthcoming events
-
17/11/2017 — 20/11/2017
ESMO Asia 2017 will take place in Singapore from 17 to 20 November 2017. The congress aims to keep oncology professionals in the Asia-Paciﬁc region up…
-
08/09/2017 — 12/09/2017
The ESMO 2017 Congress will take place in Madrid, Spain from 8 to 12 September.
The highlight this year is: "Integrating science into oncology for a…
-
28/06/2017 — 01/07/2017
ESMO is pleased to announce its 19th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, that will take place from 28 June to 1 July 2017 at the CCIB in Barcel…
-
05/05/2017 — 08/05/2017
The European Society for Medical Oncology and IASLC are pleased to announce that the 7th edition of the European Lung Cancer Conference (ELCC), will t…
more events