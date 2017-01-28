Latest news releases

Diabetes soms vroeg signaal van alvleesklierkanker Peer reviewed paper Het ontstaan van diabetes of snelle verslechtering van al bestaande diabetes kunnen een vroeg signaal zijn van alvleesklierkanker Amsterdam, Nederla… The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

Diabetes or its rapid deterioration can be an early warning sign for pancreatic cancer Peer reviewed paper Patients and their doctors should be aware that the onset of diabetes, or a rapid deterioration in existing diabetes that requires more aggressive tre… The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

Breath test could help detect stomach and oesophageal cancers Peer reviewed paper A test that measures the levels of five chemicals in the breath has shown promising results for the detection of cancers of the oesophagus and stomach… The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

Ademtest kan helpen maag- en slokdarmkanker te ontdekken Peer reviewed paper Een test die de concentratie van vijf chemische stoffen in uitgeademde lucht meet, is in een groot onderzoek veelbelovend gebleken voor de ontdekking… The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

JNeurosci: Highlights From the January 25 Issue Check out these newsworthy studies from the January 25, 2017, issue of JNeurosci. Media interested in obtaining the full text of the studies should co… Society for Neuroscience (SfN)