Latest news releases

28/01/2017
Het ontstaan van diabetes of snelle verslechtering van al bestaande diabetes kunnen een vroeg signaal zijn van alvleesklierkanker
28/01/2017
Patients and their doctors should be aware that the onset of diabetes, or a rapid deterioration in existing diabetes that requires more aggressive tre…
28/01/2017
A test that measures the levels of five chemicals in the breath has shown promising results for the detection of cancers of the oesophagus and stomach…
28/01/2017
Een test die de concentratie van vijf chemische stoffen in uitgeademde lucht meet, is in een groot onderzoek veelbelovend gebleken voor de ontdekking…
27/01/2017
Check out these newsworthy studies from the January 25, 2017, issue of JNeurosci. Media interested in obtaining the full text of the studies should co…
27/01/2017
Global warming is expected to increase runoff and input of organic matter to aquatic ecosystems in large regions of the Northern hemisphere including…
23/01/2017 — 03/02/2017
ETSI, el Instituto Europeo de Normas de Telecomunicaciones, comienza hoy el primer evento Plugtests® de Interoperabilidad de Virtualización de Funcion…
23/01/2017 — 03/02/2017
ETSI, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, launches today the first Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) interoperability Plugtests®…
28/01/2017
On 28 January, the Swedish School of Textiles will have an Open House for potential students. New for this year will be presentations of the fashion d…
20/01/2017
Researchers propose ideas on shaping a sustainable future
How can we accommodate the needs of the world’s current population for sufficient food and…
