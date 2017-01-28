Latest news releases

  1. 28/01/2017

    Diabetes soms vroeg signaal van alvleesklierkanker

    Peer reviewed paper

    Het ontstaan van diabetes of snelle verslechtering van al bestaande diabetes kunnen een vroeg signaal zijn van alvleesklierkanker Amsterdam, Nederla…

    The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

  2. 28/01/2017

    Diabetes or its rapid deterioration can be an early warning sign for pancreatic cancer

    Peer reviewed paper

    Patients and their doctors should be aware that the onset of diabetes, or a rapid deterioration in existing diabetes that requires more aggressive tre…

    The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

  3. 28/01/2017

    Breath test could help detect stomach and oesophageal cancers

    Peer reviewed paper

    A test that measures the levels of five chemicals in the breath has shown promising results for the detection of cancers of the oesophagus and stomach…

    The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

  4. 28/01/2017

    Ademtest kan helpen maag- en slokdarmkanker te ontdekken

    Peer reviewed paper

    Een test die de concentratie van vijf chemische stoffen in uitgeademde lucht meet, is in een groot onderzoek veelbelovend gebleken voor de ontdekking…

    The European CanCer Organisation (ECCO)

  5. 27/01/2017

    JNeurosci: Highlights From the January 25 Issue

    Check out these newsworthy studies from the January 25, 2017, issue of JNeurosci. Media interested in obtaining the full text of the studies should co…

    Society for Neuroscience (SfN)

  6. 27/01/2017

    Erik Björn is collecting water samples from a tap mounted at the base of a 5 metre high mesocosm tank. Photo: Mattias Pettersson

    Climate changes may lead to more poisonous mercury in plankton

    Peer reviewed paper

    Global warming is expected to increase runoff and input of organic matter to aquatic ecosystems in large regions of the Northern hemisphere including…

    Umeå universitet

more news releases

Forthcoming events

  1. 23/01/2017 — 03/02/2017

    ETSI impulsa la interoperabilidad de NFV con el primer evento Plugtests que se celebra en 5TONIC

    ETSI, el Instituto Europeo de Normas de Telecomunicaciones, comienza hoy el primer evento Plugtests® de Interoperabilidad de Virtualización de Funcion…

    IMDEA Networks Institute

  2. 23/01/2017 — 03/02/2017

    ETSI drives NFV interoperability with first Plugtests event at 5TONIC

    ETSI, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, launches today the first Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) interoperability Plugtests®…

    IMDEA Networks Institute

  3. 28/01/2017

    oppet_hus17_webb - Copy

    The Swedish School of Textiles holds an Open House for international students

    On 28 January, the Swedish School of Textiles will have an Open House for potential students. New for this year will be presentations of the fashion d…

    University of Borås

  4. 20/01/2017

    McGIll's Andy Gonzalez

    McGill presents blueprint for a better planet at Davos

    Researchers propose ideas on shaping a sustainable future How can we accommodate the needs of the world’s current population for sufficient food and…

    « McGill University »

more events

Search

Search

Advanced search

Science Daily expertsvar 2015 New Norwegian logo FNSF ad eNEWS-Jan 2017 Cambridge grey garduated Elhuyar with Basque