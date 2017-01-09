Latest news releases
09/01/2017
The American Institute of Physics (AIP) and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) announced today, on behalf of the Heineman Foundation for Research…
09/01/2017
Peer reviewed paper
Better battlefield care means more soldiers will return needing long-term support, as reported in The Journal of Urology®
Because battlefield medica…
09/01/2017
Peer reviewed paper
EMBL scientists identify the physical connection through which the prefrontal cortex inhibits instinctive behaviour
From fighting the urge to hit so…
09/01/2017
Peer reviewed paper
Being able to produce artificial spider silk has long been a dream of many scientists, but all attempts have until now involved harsh chemicals and ha…
09/01/2017
Peer reviewed paper
What could be learnt about the world if you could read the news from over 100 local newspapers for a period of 150 years? This is what a team of Arti…
09/01/2017
The EU Joint Programme – Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) has announced a joint trans-national call for research projects for pathway analysi…
Forthcoming events
12/01/2017 — 13/01/2017
According to current laws of physics you shouldn’t be here, as equal amounts of matter and antimatter particles should exist and destroy each other. N…
09/02/2017
· ‘Misusing Science’ by Professor Robert Winston will take place on Thursday 9 February at Athena on Queen Street, Leicester, LE1 1QD.
· Ticketing o…
27/01/2017
名古屋メダルセミナーは、1995 年に創設されました。名古屋メダル組織委員会の選考により選ばれたゴールドメダル、シルバーメダル受賞者による受賞講演が行われています。ゴールドメダルは、国際的に偉大な業績をあげられている合成化学者へ、シルバーメダルは合成化学分野において優れた業績をあげ今後の発展が期待さ…
27/01/2017
The Nagoya Medal Award is awarded every year to two organic chemists who have made significant original contributions to the field. This year’s Gold M…
