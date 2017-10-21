Background texts & Multimedia

15th Annual Conference of the Hungarian Regional Science Association

21 October 2017 European Regional Science Association

At the 15th Annual Conference of the Hungarian Regional Science Association (HRSA) from 19th to 20th October 2017 more than 150 researchers and experts discussed the newest results of regional science and regional policy ­– both in the EU and in Hungary. The conference took place at the Széchenyi István University in Mosonmagyaróvár under the topic “Dualities in Regional Science”. The keynote lectures were held by distinguished scholars in regional science, amongst them Grzegorz Gorzelak (Warsaw), Gunther Maier (Vienna), Michael Steiner (Graz) and Balázs Lengyel (MIT, Cambridge and HAS Budapest).

110 presentations on regional disparities in different socio-economic dimensions

Approximately 110 presentations addressed regional disparities in different socio-economic dimensions and particularly in semi-peripheral regions, such as the well-known center–periphery relationship or dual economic structures with their spatial implications. The 11 Hungarian-speaking sessions and one English-speaking session did not only provide a space to present and discuss new studies and research ideas, but also for dialog and networking among researchers and policy makers dealing with territorial processes.

HRSA and Slovak Section sign cooperation agreement

At the conference, HRSA will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Slovak Section of ERSA to guarantee a fruitful cooperation between the two ERSA sections in the future. Based on this agreement, HRSA will be co-organizing the 7th Central European Conference in Regional Science in Sopron (Hungary) in 2019.

Attached files Keynote lecture by Prof. Michael Steiner (Graz)