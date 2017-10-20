News Release

Academic exchange with Africa strengthens with Freiburg’s help

20 October 2017 Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg

The University of Freiburg will receive a subsidy for the “Merian International Centre for Advanced Studies in Africa”, making it the hub for African studies in Germany



Strengthening African viewpoints in science and politics: The goal of the newly founded “Merian International Centre for Advanced Studies in Africa“ (MICAS Africa) is to develop an intellectual program and research agenda that can make the significance of African knowledge production more visible in its effect. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is funding the center with 1.7 million euros under the name “Maria Sibylla Merian Centre” during the initial phase until the end of 2020. The entire funding over the expected span of 12 years will be up to 18 million euros in total.. The University of Freiburg is primarily responsible for its structuring and coordination, together with the Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies (FRIAS) and the Arnold Bergstraesser Institute for Cultural Science Research (ABI).



The “Merian International Centre for Advanced Studies in Africa” (MICAS Africa) will be headquartered at the University of Ghana in Accra with a second office location at the Centre de Recherches sur les Politiques sociales in Dakar, Senegal. MICAS Africa is slated to open mid-2018. The German partners include the German Historical Institute Paris as a member of the Max Weber Foundation, the German Institute of Global and Area Studies (GIGA) in Hamburg, the University of Konstanz and the Centre for Interdisciplinary African Studies (ZIAF) at the University of Frankfurt.



The consortium under Freiburg’s leadership is placing its main emphasis on sustainable governance. In the beginning, issues such as migration, democratic consolidation and ecological restructuring will be the focus of interdisciplinary work conducted by excellent scientists in various fields. One of the main objectives for MICAS Africa is to make a significant contribution to tearing down the global imbalance in knowledge. This should be achieved through the planned years-long cooperation amongst top researchers as well as young researchers from Africa and the entire world.



Through this project many African guest researchers will come to Freiburg. The University of Freiburg will develop a Centre for African Studies and greatly intensify its cooperation with the University of Basel regarding research in and with Africa – a further cornerstone being Eucor – The European Campus, the consortium of universities in the Upper Rhine. MICAS Africa is also significant in helping the University of Freiburg attain its goal of finding a partner university in Africa.



Statements



* “I am thrilled two universities from Baden-Württemberg, both Freiburg and Konstanz, that are strong in research will actively shape the academic exchange between Germany and Africa. Future issues such as migration, sustainable democracy or ecological restructuring in societies can only be explored through an exchange between North and South and across disciplines.. The Arnold Bergstraesser Institute (ABI) is predestined to actively shape this dialogue. Relying on its extensive expertise, the Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies (FRIAS) will be able to add further to building an international research college.”

Theresia Bauer, Minister of Science, Research and the Arts Baden-Württemberg



* “Freiburg has emerged as an essential center for Africa studies in Germany thanks to this achievement. Along with Asian studies, which has been one of the most important featured subjects at our university for years, we will be able to consistently develop yet another significant regional research focus.”

Prof. Dr. Hans-Jochen Schiewer, Rector for the University of Freiburg



* “The University of Ghana is a unique place in the world of universities through its combination of everything Africa has to offer intellectually and a completely internationally oriented way of thinking. My colleagues and I will do everything imaginable to make MICAS Africa a true success story.”

Prof. Ebenezer Owuzu, Rector for the University of Ghana



Press release from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research

https://www.bmbf.de/de/forschungskolleg-nachhaltiges-regieren-entsteht-in-ghana-5009.html



Information about the partner institutions



* University of Ghana, Legon: https://www.ug.edu.gh

* Centre de Recherches sur les Politiques sociales (CREPOS): http://ihacrepos.hypotheses.org

* Arnold Bergstraesser Institute: http://www.arnold-bergstraesser.de/en

* University of Frankfurt, Centre for Interdisciplinary African Studies (ZIAF): http://www.goethe-university-frankfurt.de/50798396/ziaf?

* German Institute of Global and Area Studies Hamburg (GIGA): https://www.giga-hamburg.de/en

* University of Konstanz, Department of Politics and Public Administration: https://www.polver.uni-konstanz.de/en/

* German Historical Institute Paris: www.dhi-paris.fr/home.html