News Release

GSCN awards “Young Investigator Award“ for FLI-Scientist Francesco Neri

18 August 2017 Leibniz Institute on Aging – Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI)

The „GSCN 2017 Young Investigator Award“ of the German Stem Cell Network goes to Francesco Neri, PhD, research group leader at the Leibniz Institute on Aging – Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena. He receives the award for his excellent research as a junior scientist. Neri’s research is focusing on the damages caused by aging processes in organ and tissue functions. A special interest of Neri’s research group at the FLI lies on the genetic and epigenetic factors that affect the functionality and homeostasis of adult stem cells during aging. As an example, DNA-Methylation (a stable and hereditable epigenetic modification) has been found to be related with aging-associated diseases and the emergence of cancer.

Dr. Francesco Neri was also prize-winner of last year‘s Sofja Kovalevskaja award of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, and has been using his prize money to build up a research group on “epigenetics of aging” at the FLI since Summer 2016. The epigeneticist from Tuscany studied molecular biology in Siena (Italy), received a PhD in biotechnology and has been involved in research in Nijmegen (Netherlands) and Turin (Italy).

Francesco Neri is one of three laureates, who will be awarded the prize at this year's GSCN International Stem Cell Conference on September 12th, 2017, in Jena.

http://www.gscn.org/en/THEGSCN/GSCNAwards.aspx