Event

30th ECNP Congress for Applied and Translational Neuroscience - Paris

02 September 2017 — 05 September 2017 European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP)

Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Venue: Palais des Congrès de Paris

Europe’s largest meeting in applied and translational neuroscience, the 30th ECNP Congress of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) will take place at the Paris Conference Centre, Paris from 2nd to 5th September 2017. Between 4,000 and 6,000 psychiatrists, neuroscientists, neurologists and psychologists are expected to attend the Paris congress.

The 2016 ECNP congress produced some major press stories (see https://www.ecnp.eu/about-ecnp/press.aspx). The 2017 congress will include sessions on:

· Terror attack and treatment – what should be done?

· Novel approaches to cocaine addiction

· Breaking the link between insomnia and depression

· Exercise and psychiatric disease

· Prevention of mental diseases; the role of treatment in pregnancy