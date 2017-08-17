News Release

New safeguards to protect Europe’s communication networks

17 August 2017 European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST)

A COST-funded network of researchers is developing innovative solutions to strengthen Europe’s communication systems and increase their resilience to terrorist attacks, natural disasters and hardware or software failures.

Academics and industry experts in collaboration with governmental bodies are addressing the risks of network failure. They aim to introduce innovative methods to defend existing and future communication networks against disruptions, as well as supply operators and providers with recommendations on how to design and update networks.

Research is being coordinated through the COST Action ‘Resilient Communication Services Protecting End-user Applications from Disaster-based Failures’ (RECODIS). The aim is to establish new techniques for risk management, anomaly detection and remediation mechanisms across a variety of applications including utility networks and cloud based systems.

“RECODIS will further advance the understanding and development of resilience techniques that can be built into future communication networks and the systems and applications that they so critically serve,” says RECODIS Vice Chair Professor David Hutchison. “By anticipating, planning, and coping with disasters, resilient systems can help make society more secure and much safer.”

Bringing together international experts

“COST funding provides for people-networking across the Action, including plenary meetings a few times each year but also – this is very important – for the exchange of researchers between institutions and organisations in Short Term Scientific Missions,” says Professor Hutchison, who is also Distinguished Professor in the Computing and Communications Department at Lancaster University, UK.

“Much of the work and many of the achievements in RECODIS will come from these visits. Additionally, COST funding helps bring together and then further consolidate the community of researchers working in a particular field across the EU; and it should be recognised as a bedrock of international, cooperative research.”

RECODIS builds on EU projects such as SECCRIT, SPARKS, and HyRiM. Resilience principles and mechanisms that underlie this work were previously investigated in the EU ResumeNet project.

COST Action: www.cost.eu/COST_Actions/ca/CA15127

Project website: www.cost-recodis.eu

http://www.cost.eu/media/newsroom/new-safeguards-protect-europe-communication-networks