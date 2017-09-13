Event

Integrating Gender in Science: Lecture and round table in Lausanne

13 September 2017 — 13 September 2017 Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research LIVES

Location: Lausanne

Lausanne Venue: Géopolis building, room 1620

Géopolis building, room 1620 Opening hours: 12:00 GMT

On September 13, 2017 at noon, the Equality Programme of the NCCR LIVES will welcome a lecture by Prof. Alison Woodward from the Free University of Brussels. She will discuss the extent to which issues of gender and national diversity are being taken into account by major funders in the European research area, and how it can affect research innovation. Her presentation will be followed by a round table with distinguished scholars specialising in gender issues.

Alison Woodward (Ph.D. University of California, Berkeley), is a Research Professor at the Free University of Brussels (VUB) and a Co-Director of RHEA, the Center for Gender Studies and Diversity Research. Her research interests are in the field of comparative European Union public policy and organisation, especially in the areas of civil society transnational mobilisation, gender, migration, and equality. Working as a policy consultant she has assisted the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the United Nations and the Flemish government, and is frequently relied upon for expert contributions relating to social exclusion, gender and politics.

Her lecture, "Challenges of diversity in Europe: Mobilizing talents for research grant success", will start à 12:00 am on Wednesday 13 September and take place in the room 1620 of the Géopolis Building, University of Lausanne, Mouline metro M1 station.

The round table that will follow, lasting until 1:30 pm in the same room, will be held by:

Dr. Carole Clair Willi, Physician (CHUV & UNIL)

Prof. Farinaz Fassa, Sociologist (UNIL & NCCR LIVES)

Prof. em. René Levy, Sociologist (UNIL)

Damien Michelet, Coordinator PlaGe (UNIL)

This event is organised in collaboration with the Equal Opportunity Office and the Interfaculty Platform on Gender Studies (PlaGe) of the University of Lausanne.

https://www.lives-nccr.ch/en/actualite/integrating-gender-science-lecture-and-round-table-lausanne-n2383