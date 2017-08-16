News Release

ESC Congress 2017 Hot Line Tips

16 August 2017 European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

ESC Congress 2017 will be held 26 to 30 August in Barcelona, Spain

Get ready for the most highly anticipated cardiovascular science of the year in the ESC Congress 2017 Hot Line - Late Breaking Clinical Trials.

The primary results of these novel clinical trials will be presented, with findings revealed in advance to the media in six dedicated press conferences.

Be the first to hear the results of CANTOS, designed to directly test the inflammatory hypothesis of atherothrombosis by randomly allocating post-myocardial infarction patients to one of three doses of canakinumab (a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 1-beta) or to placebo.

Is giving oxygen to patients with myocardial infarction useful, or can it actually do harm? Learn more about the role of oxygen in suspected acute myocardial infarction from DETO2X-AMI, a registry-based randomised clinical trial done in 35 hospitals across Sweden.

Is aspirin enough in secondary prevention? Find out the primary results of COMPASS, which assessed whether rivaroxaban, either alone or with aspirin, is superior to aspirin alone for the prevention of myocardial infarction, stroke, and cardiovascular death in patients with stable coronary or peripheral artery disease.

Can we rely on oral anticoagulants in the context of electrical cardioversion? EMANATE will focus on apixaban versus conventional therapy in anticoagulation-naive patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing cardioversion.

Protection of the brain during open heart surgery is explored in the LAACS study. This randomised study examined whether surgical closure of

the left atrial appendage during open heart surgery protects the brain against thromboembolic damage.

Results of the VIVA trial will reveal the mortality impact and cost-effectiveness of combined screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease and hypertension.

The impact of single or multiple injections of the first-in-class PCSK9 inhibitor inclirisan on low-density lipoprotein (“bad”) cholesterol will be presented in the phase II ORION 1 trial, which aims to establish the dose and dosing frequency required in phase III trials.

A clinical trial update on the FOURIER trial will show the efficacy and safety of evolocumab added to high-intensity or moderate-intensity statin therapy in patients with clinically evident atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

PURE will reveal the dose-response effect of fruit, vegetable and legume intake on cardiovascular disease and mortality among 135 335 individuals aged 35 to 70 years without prior cardiovascular disease from 18 countries on five continents.

Findings from the prospective international longitudinal registry CLARIFY of 32 703 outpatients with stable coronary artery disease will explain how low diastolic blood pressure and increased pulse pressure contribute to the J curve in hypertensive patients with coronary artery disease.

This is just a small taste of the groundbreaking research that will be presented in this year’s programme of late-breaking science, which includes 21 Late Breaking Clinical Trials, presented and discussed in four Hot Line sessions, plus late breaking results from 12 registries and 12 Clinical Trial Updates.

https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/esc-congress-2017-hot-line-tips?hit=wireag