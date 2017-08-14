Background texts & Multimedia

EULAR Exclusive interview: Professor Seror and Professor Akar

14 August 2017 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR)

Watch the video interview of Professor Seror and Professor Akar speaking on how the new study shows a link between passive smoking in childhood and Rheumatoid Arthritis, which they presented at the EULAR Congress in Madrid, Spain, June 2017.

https://youtu.be/GjCEdk-XWTM