Printer friendly version Share

Background texts & Multimedia

Logo Eular RGB

Please register to view contact details

EULAR Exclusive interview: Professor Seror and Professor Akar

14 August 2017 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR)

Watch the video interview of Professor Seror and Professor Akar speaking on how the new study shows a link between passive smoking in childhood and Rheumatoid Arthritis, which they presented at the EULAR Congress in Madrid, Spain, June 2017.

https://youtu.be/GjCEdk-XWTM

  • Allowed use: All

Search

Search

Advanced search

TON logo New Norwegian logo expertsvar 2015 Cambridge grey garduated eNEWS-Jan 2017 FNSF ad