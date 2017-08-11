Printer friendly version Share

Many Women Diagnosed with Cancer Have Sexual Health Concerns

A new review published in the European Journal of Cancer Care indicates that, in women diagnosed with cancer, concerns pertaining to sexual health are diverse, multiple, and pervade all types and stages of cancer.

The review of literature published between 1990 and 2016 notes that there are unique and changing needs, values, and goals of individual women in terms of sexual health as they navigate cancer diagnoses and treatment, as well as recurrence, survivorship, or palliation.

  • Full bibliographic informationCarly S. Sears Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology, John W. Robinson PhD, RPsych, Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor, Lauren M. Walker PhD, RPsych, Clinical Psychologist and Research Assistant Professor. A comprehensive review of sexual health concerns after cancer treatment and the biopsychosocial treatment options available to female patients. European Journal of Cancer Care. DOI: 10.1111/ecc.12738.

