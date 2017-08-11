News Release

Newly Appointed Editor-in-Chief and Expanded Scope for Journal of Caffeine Research

11 August 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is pleased to announce Sergi Ferré, MD, PhD, has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Caffeine Research. Dr. Sergi Ferré serves as a senior investigator and chief of the Integrative Neurobiology Section at the National Institute on Drug Abuse. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ferré to Journal of Caffeine Research which will be retitled to Journal of Caffeine and Adenosine Research starting January 1, 2018.



Sergi Ferré obtained his MD degree from the School of Medicine of the Central University of Barcelona and his PhD degree from the School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Early in his career, Dr. Ferré reported the existence of specific interactions between adenosine A2A and dopamine D2 receptors which may provide a new therapeutic approach for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Dr. Ferré's subsequent experimental work at the National Institute on Drug Abuse has led to important conceptual advances in the field of G protein-coupled receptor pharmacology. Adenosine continues to be a focus of Dr. Ferré's research which includes the numerous social and clinical implications of the widespread caffeine use.



Journal of Caffeine Research is an international multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal, and it addresses the need for an authoritative source on caffeine science and its effects on human health. Starting in January 2018, under its new title as Journal of Caffeine and Adenosine Research, the Journal will expand its scope to cover innovative pharmacological advances in adenosine research. The Journal will be the only peer-reviewed publication to publish a broad range of human and animal studies including basic and translational research on adenosine; and clinical, behavioral, pharmacological research on caffeine.



Dr. Ferré will be supported by an outstanding team of Associate Editors including Yijuang Chern, PhD, Academia Sinica; Francisco Ciruela, PhD, Universitat de Barcelona; Ana Maria Sebastião, PhD, Universidade de Lisboa; Popoli Patrizia, PhD, Istituto Superiore di Sanità; David Blum, PhD, Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale; George Hasko, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; and Laura Juliano, PhD, American University.



"It's an honor to be taking over as Editor-in-Chief," says Dr. Ferré. "We want to transform this Journal into the leading publication on adenosine as well as caffeine research."



