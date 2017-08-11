News Release

Psoriasis and Psychiatric Illnesses: What Are the Links?

11 August 2017

A new review examines the potential link between psoriasis and mental health conditions.

Psoriasis can be a socially isolating disease due to debilitating physical symptoms and the stigma patients feel because of the appearance of their skin. Anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation and behavior are prevalent in these individuals.

Evidence suggests that inflammatory molecules—such as interleukin 1 and interleukin 6, which are elevated in both psoriasis and depression—may underlie the relationship between psoriasis and mental health comorbidities.

The review is published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

