Sneak peek into the ESMO 2017 press programme

11 August 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

ESMO 2017 is once again the place to be for breaking news on cancer research. ESMO 2017, the annual oncology congress organised by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in partnership with the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) will take place in Madrid, Spain, from 8 to 12 September at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid.

Abstract titles are now available in the online programme here: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5404

Register now for ESMO 2017 and be the first to hear the results of highly anticipated trials such as:

The PACIFIC and IFCT-0302 trials in lung cancer (NSCLC)

BRIM 8, COMBI-AD and Checkmate 238 trials in melanoma

MONARCH 3 trial in breast cancer



This is just a small taste of the science that will be presented in this year’s late breaking trials.

ESMO 2017 Official Press Programme: http://www.esmo.org/Press-Office

LBA embargoes will lift at 00:05 CEST on the day the studies are presented.

LBA press conferences will allow journalists to discuss the new findings directly with principal investigators and ESMO spokespersons.

Press conferences on late breaking trials will take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 08:15 CEST

The opening press conference at 10:45 CEST on Friday 8 September will provide an overall view of hot topics being discussed at congress

A media brief on issues faced by adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer patients will take place on Saturday 9 September 2017 at 13:45 CEST. Survivorship issues will be an important part of the discussions

A cancer policy press conference on Monday 11 September at 15:00 CEST, will provide insights into ESMO initiatives to tackle important issues such as equal access to quality treatment, sustainable cancer care, measuring the value of cancer treatments, the use of biosimilars and the need to develop supportive and palliative care, among others.

Unanswered questions? Attend the wrap up press conference with Press Committee Chair Solange Peters and Scientific Chair Alberto Sobrero, to discuss any pending queries, on Tuesday 12 September at 08:15 CEST

“Expert corner” sessions in the Press Area (see table) will provide journalists with the opportunity to approach ESMO spokespersons in an informal setting

ESMO press releases will cover the most relevant late breaking trials and other important topics such as prevention and survivorship issues, paediatric and young adolescent cancers, the assessment of the real benefit of new treatments, including orphan drugs, advances in lung, cervical, breast, head and neck and other types of cancer.

Public policy sessions will stimulate debate and focus on important issues including coping with escalating healthcare costs in 2017 and beyond; global discrepancies in cancer outcomes; access to essential medicines and mapping the status and needs in adolescent and young adult cancer care: http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress/Programme/Stimulating-Debates-on-Cancer-Policy

The ESMO Patient Advocacy track will cover topics such as how to involve patients in research; opportunities and controversies of patient advocate collaboration with industry; an overview of what is available in immuno-oncology and treatments that are coming next: http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress/Programme/Patient-Advocacy-Track

Despite advances made in diagnosis and treatment over the last 20 years, cancer is still the second leading cause of death worldwide and becoming number one in at least 12 European countries (1). Much remains to be done to ensure equal and timely access to treatment and care.

The ESMO 2017 Congress will bring good news for cancer patients by disseminating information about the latest available treatments. 3250 abstracts (including 92 late-breaking studies) were submitted for inclusion in the ESMO 2017 Congress programme, marking a 13% increase from last year and confirming the ESMO Congress as the leading oncology event in Europe. Almost 1,500 abstracts will be presented at ESMO 2017.

With the USA, Spain, Japan, France and Italy being the top five submitters, the ESMO 2017 Congress is a truly international meeting, where you can learn about the latest advances in cancer, discuss clinical challenges and share best practices in order to improve patient treatment and care.

More than 22,000 participants from 130 countries worldwide are expected in Madrid, ranging from professionals representing various oncology disciplines to healthcare policy makers, from patient advocates and pharmaceutical companies to international media.

