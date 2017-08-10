News Release

European Planetary Science Congress 2017: 2nd Media Announcement

10 August 2017 Europlanet Media Centre

The European Planetary Science Congress (EPSC) 2017 will take place at the Radisson Blu Latvija in Riga, from Sunday 17 to Friday 22 September 2017. Around 800 scientists from Europe and around the world are expected to attend the meeting and will give around 1,000 oral and poster presentations about the latest results on our own Solar System and planets orbiting other stars.

EPSC is the major European annual meeting on planetary science and in 2017 will take place for the first time in the Baltic States. The EPSC programme covers the full spectrum of planetary science and technology. For 2017, session highlights include:

Ceres and Vesta - 10th anniversary of Dawn Special Session

What do we know and what don’t we know following the cessation of the operational phase of the Rosetta mission

Juno at Jupiter and Supporting Earth-Based Observations

Outer planets systems and Pluto (including presentations on the Cassini mission Grand Finale)

Sample return missions: lessons learned and future perspectives

European Vision 2061 and NASA Planetary Science Vision 2050

Towards a Moon Village: Science & Innovation.

A full programme of scientific sessions can be found here:

www.europlanet-eu.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/EPSC_Session_Summary_Media.pdf

Press notices on presentations that may be of special interest to the media will be circulated during the meeting. Press briefings and selected talks will be streamed, courtesy of Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT).

The theme for EPSC 2017 is ‘Widening Participation’ and the programme will include sessions and associated events to promote the engagement and integration of new communities in Europe (and beyond) with planetary science.

“Riga is a growing hub for Baltic space activity and we are excited to be hosting EPSC in Latvia for the first time,” said Amara Graps, Chair of the EPSC 2017 Local Organising Committee. “As we anticipate centenary celebrations of the independence of Latvia, Finland, Estonia and Lithuania, starting in late 2017 and continuing through 2018, we hope that the conference will inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers in our region.”

“We are happy that Riga will host the European Planetary Science Congress. As one of Latvia’s innovation leaders, LMT will be proud to support the conference with our streaming technology, so we can share the exciting findings with the wider world.” said Juris Binde, President of LMT.

Details of the Congress and a full schedule of EPSC 2017 scientific sessions and events can be found at the official website: http://www.epsc2017.eu

EPSC 2017 is organised by Europlanet and Copernicus Meetings. The Local Organising Committee is led by Baltics in Space, a not-for-profit organisation that is supporting 25 members centred around nine Baltic space facilities for the conference. The meeting is sponsored by Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Latvian Ministry of Education and Science, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Finnish Meteorological Institute, The Estonia-Latvia programme, The Representation of the European Commission in Latvia, the Planetary Science Institute, Latvijas Universitate and The Division for Planetary Sciences of the AAS.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend. Press room facilities will be available for the duration of the conference from 9 am on Monday 18 September through to 3 pm on Friday 22 September. Media registration is free. Any bona fide media delegates can pre-register by e-mailing anita.heward@europlanet-eu.org or livia.giacomini@europlanet-eu.org (advance registration is not essential but encouraged).

http://www.epsc2017.eu