News Release

Scientists reveal how goldfish make alcohol to survive without oxygen

11 August 2017 University of Oslo, Department of Biosciences

Most living organisms need oxygen to survive, but there are some exceptions. Scientists have now found out how goldfish survive long winters without oxygen: They produce alcohol!

Humans and most other vertebrate animals die within a few minutes without oxygen. Yet goldfish and their wild relatives, crucian carp, survive oxygen-free water for days or even months at the bottom of ice-covered ponds. During this time, the animals produce ethanol as a metabolic end product, which is a unique way among vertebrates of maintaining energy supply in the absence of oxygen and is more commonly known for brewer’s yeast.

An international team of scientists from the University of Oslo and Inland University of Applied Sciences in Norway, and the University of Liverpool, UK, have now revealed the mechanism behind this highly unusual ability. The team has shown that muscles of goldfish and crucian carp contain not just the usual one, but two sets of the key proteins that normally channel food for chemical combustion with oxygen in the powerhouses of cells, the mitochondria. While one set appears very similar to that in other species, the second set is strongly activated by the absence of oxygen and shows a mutation that allows channelling of metabolic substrates to ethanol formation outside the mitochondria. Further genetic analyses suggest that the two sets of proteins arose as part of a whole genome duplication event in a common ancestor of goldfish and crucian carp some 8 million years ago. Lead researcher Dr. Cathrine E. Fagernes, from the University of Oslo, said: “This research emphasises the role of whole genome duplications in the evolution of biological novelty and the adaptation of species to previously inhospitable environments”.

During their time in oxygen-free water in ice-covered ponds, which can last for several months in their northern European habitat, blood alcohol concentrations in crucian carp can reach more than 50 mg per 100 millilitres, which is above the drink drive limit in these countries. However, this is still a much better situation than filling up with lactic acid, which is the metabolic end product produced by other vertebrates, including humans, when devoid of oxygen. The ethanol production allows the crucian carp to be the only fish species surviving and exploiting these harsh environments, thereby avoiding competition and escaping predation by other fish species with which they normally interact in better oxygenated waters.

No wonder then that the crucian carp's cousin the goldfish is arguably one of the most resilient pets under human care.

