News Release

Cefic-LRI funding applications 2017 open now

08 August 2017 Inta Communication Ltd

The Long-range Research Initiative (LRI) programme of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) is now accepting grant applications. The deadline for applications is 31 August 2017.

The Long-range Research Initiative (LRI) programme is a major voluntary initiative of the European chemical industry to support the long-term sustainability of its sector and European society. Through the programme we hope to identify the hazards posed by chemicals and improve the methods available for assessing the associated risks.

The LRI sponsors high-quality research of a standard publishable in a reputable peer-reviewed journal, and seeks to provide sound scientific advice on which industry and regulatory bodies can draw-on to respond quickly and accurately to the public’s concerns.

The 2017 call covers research in the following areas:

Bioaccumulation potential determination (ECO41)

Fate-ecotoxicity testing and risk assessment (ECO42)

Sediment toxicity testing refinement (ECO43)

Toxicokinetics mammalian modelling (ECO44)

Implementing an ecosystem services-based approach to chemical risk assessment: A proof of concept study (ECO45)

Improvement of the environmental hazard and risk assessment of cationic polymers (ECO46)

Assessment of inhalation and dermal exposure in industrial/professional use (B20)Interpretation of ‘omics (molecular-level interactions data):

Development of omics data analysis (C4)

Understanding normal adaptation vs pathology and gene expression time dependence (C5)

Biological omics read-across (C6)

Further information on project specifications, budget details and application forms can be found on the Cefic-LRI website at: http://cefic-lri.org/request-for-proposals/?skyear=2017

Only proposals that fit the project specifications and are submitted via the official LRI application form will be considered for funding. For further details, please contact Dr. Bruno Hubesch, LRI Programme Consultant, at bhu@cefic.be or the LRI Secretariat at lri@cefic.be.

The deadline for receipt of completed applications is 31 August 2017.



A mini-guide to the Cefic-LRI funding and application process can be found here:

http://cefic-lri.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/e-Brochure_LRI.pdf

Results from a selection of completed Cefic-LRI projects can be found here:

http://cefic-lri.org/lri-projects/

http://cefic-lri.org