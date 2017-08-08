Background texts & Multimedia

Growing interest in CITyFiED’s holistic methodology for district-scale energy efficient retrofitting

08 August 2017 youris.com

A more confident approach to mass-market deployment and replicability of district-scale energy efficient retrofitting is gaining traction across Europe.

One of the key initiatives building confidence among technical, political, civic and financial actors by delivering tangible results at major demonstration sites is the CITyFiED project methodology(full overview). This novel approach pinpoints the optimum role and inputs of a range of stakeholders and evaluates the sustainability of energy rehabilitation projects in urban environments.

The principal architects of the methodology and entire CITyFiED consortium are now beginning to share more detailed insights and discussions of their experiences – proving popular at conference sessions and accompanying academic papers.

A paper from researchers at Acciona, CARTIF and IKERLAN featured at the leading Spanish smart city event, III Congreso de Ciudades Inteligentes. In it, they explore a smoother interaction and reduced complexity of standards such as BREEAM or LEED, by increasing their scope to include indicators and evaluation of energy, economic, ICT, social acceptance and life cycle analysis.

Elsewhere, an in-depth presentation on ‘KPI-driven methodology for urban renovation at district level. Sustainable Strategic Urban Planning’ was given at the Sustainable Places conference, due to feature in published proceedings in Autumn 2017.

Future highlights for interested parties to find out more will be the publication of an ‘Info Pack’ giving key elements of the methodology due in November 2017 and a 2 hour workshop at the World Sustainable Energy Days 2018 which will be held from 28 February - 2 March 2018 in Wels, Austria.

Stay tuned to the CITyFiED twitter, linkedIn and newsfeeds to learn more about this maturing methodological approach.

http://www.cityfied.eu/News/Press-Releases/Growing-Interest-In-CITyFiEDS-Holistic-Methodology-For-District-Scale-Energy-Efficient-Retrofitting.kl

Attached files john-towner-128480