Background texts & Multimedia

Shaping our future: the radical technologies of tomorrow

08 August 2017 youris.com

From green cities to robots, from new materials to cancer therapies, ‘Future and Emerging Technologies’ could revolutionise the way we live and work

Visionary, high-risk, long-term and breaking down traditional boundaries. These are just some of the key ingredients in breakthrough technologies being targeted by FET researchers across Europe. It could be anything from a biotech brainwave, improving our health and well-being, to a green invention, overhauling the way we generate and use energy.

In this video world-class experts have been sharing their thoughts and predictions. FET stands for Future and Emerging Technologies and, with EU support, the race is on to turn the revolutionary thinking into reality.

Watch the video here:

http://www.youris.com/Society/Future-Tech/Shaping-Our-Future-The-Radical-Technologies-Of-Tomorrow.kl

Attached files Prof. Grillner