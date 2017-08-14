Printer friendly version
Event
The International Aspirin Foundation announces the Programme and Presenters for the Scientific Conference 2017
14 August 2017
The International Aspirin Foundation
The International Aspirin Foundation is delighted to announce that leaders in the field of aspirin research will present at this year’s Scientific Conference as shown below. The conference takes place on 14th September at Charité - Museum of Medical History in Berlin from 8am-5.30pm including a tour of the medical museum.
SESSION 1 UPDATE ON CVD & STROKE : EAST MEETS WEST
Chairperson: Professor Junbo Ge
Speakers:
Dong Zhao
Interpretation of CVD Prevention Guidelines in China
Yongjun Wang
Antiplatelet therapy for stroke prevention in China
Peter Rothwell
Acute effects of aspirin in TIA and stroke
Mike Gaziano
Primary prevention in US and Europe and forthcoming trials
SESSION 2 ONCOLOGY
Chairperson: Dr Ruth Langley
Speakers:
Andrew Chan
Primary prevention/mechanisms
John Burn
Lynch syndrome & experience of implementing secondary prevention
John Chia
Secondary prevention and other oncology trials
Ruth Langley
Summing up & chairing of discussion about clinical implications
SESSION 3 MECHANISM OF ACTION
Chairperson:Professor Carlo Patrono
Speakers:
Valerie O’Donnell
The aspirin-sensitive platelet lipidome : beyond thromboxane A2
Bianca Rocca
PK/PD determinants of the interindividual variability in the antiplatelet response: aspirin “resistance” revisited
SESSION 4 BLEEDING ON ASPIRIN
Chairperson: Professor Lina Badimon
Speakers:
Peter Rothwell
What is the risk of bleeding?
Chris Hawkey
Causes of bleeding and strategies for prevention
Professor Peter Rothwell FMedSci, Chair of the International Aspirin Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board described the conference as “This unique meeting brings together experts to discuss the implications of trials and other research in mechanisms, prevention and treatment across multiple diseases.”
For further information: http://www.aspirin-foundation.com/conferences/
The event is open to both academics and medical specialists, but tickets are limited. To book your place visit:
http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-aspirin-foundation-scientific-conference-2017-tickets-32673761099