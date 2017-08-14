Event

The International Aspirin Foundation announces the Programme and Presenters for the Scientific Conference 2017

14 August 2017 The International Aspirin Foundation

Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Venue: Charité - Museum of Medical History

Charité - Museum of Medical History Opening hours: 8am-5.30pm GMT

The International Aspirin Foundation is delighted to announce that leaders in the field of aspirin research will present at this year’s Scientific Conference as shown below. The conference takes place on 14th September at Charité - Museum of Medical History in Berlin from 8am-5.30pm including a tour of the medical museum.

SESSION 1 UPDATE ON CVD & STROKE : EAST MEETS WEST

Chairperson: Professor Junbo Ge

Speakers:

Dong Zhao

Interpretation of CVD Prevention Guidelines in China

Yongjun Wang

Antiplatelet therapy for stroke prevention in China

Peter Rothwell

Acute effects of aspirin in TIA and stroke

Mike Gaziano

Primary prevention in US and Europe and forthcoming trials

SESSION 2 ONCOLOGY

Chairperson: Dr Ruth Langley

Speakers:

Andrew Chan

Primary prevention/mechanisms

John Burn

Lynch syndrome & experience of implementing secondary prevention

John Chia

Secondary prevention and other oncology trials

Ruth Langley

Summing up & chairing of discussion about clinical implications

SESSION 3 MECHANISM OF ACTION

Chairperson:Professor Carlo Patrono

Speakers:

Valerie O’Donnell

The aspirin-sensitive platelet lipidome : beyond thromboxane A2

Bianca Rocca

PK/PD determinants of the interindividual variability in the antiplatelet response: aspirin “resistance” revisited

SESSION 4 BLEEDING ON ASPIRIN

Chairperson: Professor Lina Badimon



Speakers:

Peter Rothwell

What is the risk of bleeding?

Chris Hawkey

Causes of bleeding and strategies for prevention

Professor Peter Rothwell FMedSci, Chair of the International Aspirin Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board described the conference as “This unique meeting brings together experts to discuss the implications of trials and other research in mechanisms, prevention and treatment across multiple diseases.”

For further information: http://www.aspirin-foundation.com/conferences/

The event is open to both academics and medical specialists, but tickets are limited. To book your place visit:

http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-aspirin-foundation-scientific-conference-2017-tickets-32673761099