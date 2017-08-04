News Release

New Therapeutic Approaches for Musculoskeletal Diseases Highlighted in Tissue Engineering

04 August 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

In a forthcoming special issue of Tissue Engineering on "Strategic Directions in Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering," Guest Editors Megan Killian, PhD, University of Delaware, MD and Anne Gingery, PhD, Mayo Clinic, MI have compiled a diverse group of scientific articles by leading researchers who are using novel approaches to tissue engineering to develop treatments for musculoskeletal disorders. The special collection of articles will be published in Tissue Engineering, Part A and Part B, peer-reviewed journals from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Several articles are currently available free on the Tissue Engineering website until September 5, 2017.



The issue includes an article by Robby Bowles, PhD, University of Utah, Salt Lake City and coauthors from University of Utah, Duke University, Durham, NC and Washington University in St. Louis and Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, MO, using CRISPR/Cas-9-based technology for epigenomic editing to product cells from the chronic inflammation caused by musculoskeletal diseases. The researchers demonstrated the ability to reduce the expression of genes that code for inflammatory cytokine receptors in adipose-derived stem cells grown in culture. They report their findings in the article entitled "CRISPR-Based Epigenome Editing of Cytokine Receptors for the Promotion of Cell Survival and Tissue Deposition in Inflammatory Environments."



In the study "In Vitro Generated Intervertebral Discs: Towards Engineering Tissue Integration," J. Paul Santerre, PhD and Rita Kandel, MD, University of Toronto, and coauthors from University of Toronto, Toronto Western Hospital, University of Guelph, and University of Waterloo, Canada, described a two-step process for engineering a biological intervertebral disc implant and demonstrated mechanically stable integration in a cow model. Working toward creating a replacement for degenerated intervertebral discs, a major cause of chronic neck and low back pain, the researchers are pursuing an approach in which they use tissue engineering to create the individual components of the disc and then combine them together in a co-culture system.



A team of researchers led by Stephanie Bryant, University of Colorado, Boulder, examined the degradation behavior of enzyme-sensitive hydrogels, which have shown promise as cell delivery vehicles for cartilage tissue engineering. In the article "Understanding the Spatiotemporal Degradation Behavior of Aggrecanase-Sensitive Poly(ethylene glycol) Hydrogels for use in Cartilage Tissue Engineering" the researchers combined experimental studies and computational approaches to evaluate and model changes in hydrogel density and growth of extracellular matrix over time and how these affected the clustering and other properties of bovine chondrocytes.



"Co-Guest Editors Anne Gingery and Megan Killian Co-Chaired the 2016 Gordon Research Seminar on Musculoskeletal Biology and Bioengineering and have furthered their commitment to the field by leading the assemblage of this excellent set of manuscripts," says Tissue Engineering Co-Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers R03AR068777, R01AR047442, R01AR069588, 5P30CA042014-24, and 1R01AR065441. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

