2017 Mechanical Engineering Day at KIT: Engineers in Industry and Science

02 August 2017 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

The Mechanical Engineering Day 2017 at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is a meeting point for mechanical engineering institutes, partner companies, research organizations, and students. The Department of Mechanical Engineering at KIT is organizing a trade fair, a lecture forum and a colloquium under the slogan “Engineers in industry and science” that will take place on Friday, July 14, 2017 in the Audimax at Campus South, featuring a keynote lecture in German by Dr. Heiko Roßkamp, Andreas STIHL AG & Co. KG on the topic “Ingenieure als Innovationsmotoren – mechatronische Produktentwicklung bei STIHL” (engineers as innovation drivers – development of mechatronics products at STIHL). The Mechanical Engineering Day will provide insight into current research projects and the daily work of KIT alumni. Representatives of the media and the interested public are cordially invited to attend.

