Wiley Content Sharing launches Across Wiley Online Library

31 July 2017 Wiley

John Wiley and Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWa and JWb), today announced the launch of Wiley Content Sharing across its research portfolio. The launch follows a successful trial that began in early 2017. Wiley Content Sharing facilitates collaboration by allowing authors and subscribers to share free-to-read full-text articles with non-subscribers. This new functionality will be available to all journals on Wiley Online Library. In addition, Wiley Content Sharing provides the public with greater access to research when following links from selected media outlets globally. During the four-month trial Wiley Online Library users shared more than 7,000 links to articles. Upon launch, Wiley Content Sharing will be available to more than 1,700 journals from across Wiley’s portfolio.



“Wiley Content Sharing will provide researchers with more opportunities to collaborate and share their results, while also gaining higher visibility and recognition for their work,” said Judy Verses, EVP, Research, Wiley. “We understand the need for simple solutions that provide greater access to research. With Wiley Content Sharing, free-to-read content can be shared legitimately between researchers while media sharing will increase public understanding of important scientific discoveries. Ultimately, Wiley Content Sharing will increase collaboration and ensure that important discoveries are disseminated as widely as possible.”



Wiley Content Sharing enables authors and subscribers to share their work with their peers as well as non-subscribers, including over social media, scholarly collaboration networks and email. Wiley Content Sharing also provides the public with greater access to research through its media sharing capabilities. Popular outlets such as The Daily Mail, The Wall Street Journal and Reuters were included in the pilot alongside specialist sites such as Medscape, Nature and ScienceMag.



“We had a fantastic response from the media,” said Tom Griffin, Director, Global Communications, Wiley. “The idea that the public can link from a news item on climate change back to the original free-to-read full-text study is very powerful. We hope this initiative will increase the public awareness and interest in peer-reviewed research.”



Wiley Content Sharing was initially piloted across 180 Wiley journals in early 2017. The four-month trial saw positive results from a global audience, including users in United States, Singapore and Australia. Wiley Content Sharing is powered by ReadCube technology.



"We are delighted to be part of this expanded initiative that supports both readers and authors," said Robert McGrath, CEO of ReadCube. “As an industry innovator, Wiley is a perfect development partner for ReadCube with our aligned efforts to find new channels to improve accessibility, discoverability, and connectivity across a diverse research landscape."



Wiley supports the legitimate sharing of research and is a signatory to the Voluntary principles for article sharing on scholarly collaboration networks. For more information regarding sharing please visit our FAQs.

