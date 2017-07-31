News Release

Alcohol Intake May Increase Risk of Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers

31 July 2017 Wiley

In a recent analysis of published studies, higher alcohol intake was linked with an increased risk of both basal cell carcinoma and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, which are nonmelanoma skin cancers.



For every 10 gram increase in alcohol intake per day, risk of basal cell carcinoma increased by 7% and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma by 11%.



“This is an important finding given that there are few ways to prevent skin cancer,” said Dr. Eunyoung Cho, senior author of the British Journal of Dermatology analysis.



Access the Paper:

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjd.15647/full