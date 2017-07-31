News Release

Brill Publishes Asian Review of World Histories

International publishing house Brill has become the publisher of Asian Review of World Histories, the official journal of the Asian Association of World Historians (AAWH), founded in 2008. Asian Review of World Histories, a peer-reviewed journal launched in 2013, publishes original research articles and book reviews to advance research, teaching, and public discussion on world historical studies in or for the Asian region. It seeks participation of those who identify themselves as 'global', 'world', 'transregional', 'comparative', 'international', and 'big' historians, and all others with interest in 'connected' study of the past. The journal also acts as a forum for interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary conversations and collaboration of historians with scholars in adjoining disciplines including and with global historical scholars in all parts of the world.



The Asian Association of World Historians, which has published nine issues of Asian Review of World Histories, reached an agreement with Brill early 2017 to have Brill publish the journal in order to increase the international visibility of the journal.



Professor Patrick Manning, Andrew W. Mellon Professor of World History, Emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh, comments: ‘Asian Review of World Histories has rapidly established itself as a world-class journal with high editorial standards, ensuring attention to Asian perspectives in world history.’



Professor Shigeru AKITA, President of Asian Association of World Historians comments: ‘AAWH is still a young research association in the Asia-Pacific to accelerate global-world history studies. We are pleased to collaborate with Brill to propagate our researches to a wider readership in the world.’



‘We are very excited to be working with Brill, having a solid reputation as a publisher. Cooperation with Brill will enhance the visibility of the journal.’ Professor Rila Mukherjee, Chief Editor of Asian Review of World Histories.



Brill acquisitions editor Qin Higley comments: ‘Asian Review of World Histories is a solid academic journal on world historical studies with a specific focus on the growing region Asia. We are glad to have this journal to join our expanding publication program on Asia.’



The Asian Review of World Histories will continue under a dedicated editorial team. Volume 5.2 and beyond will be published by Brill and, together with the back volumes, will be made available through Brill’s Books and Journals platform. More information on the journal and pricing can be found at www.brill.com/ARWH.

