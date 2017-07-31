News Release

European visionary thinking and scientific excellence: how will FET research impact on society? Discover it on FETFX.eu

31 July 2017 youris.com

The FETFX website - developed under the FET-Open funded project EFFECT - is designed to bring easy-to-digest contents and stories on Future and Emerging Technologies.

FETFX aims at engaging directly with the general public across Europe and beyond, and inspiring young researchers to apply to the H2020 FET programme for funding opportunities.

FET research is expected to carve out radically new lines of technology, which will impact our daily lives in the years to come. The fascinating world of FET is based on resourceful merging of long-term visionary thinking, high-risk research, novelty, ground-breaking science, cutting edge engineering and interdisciplinary research. FET stories, ranging from biotech and green technologies to quantum physics, robotics and new materials, will find in FETFX the most suitable environment to be easily communicated.

Read and watch FET stories on www.fetfx.eu and share your news about compelling FET projects with FETFX for further communication through our channels.

Some brand new contents are already available: look at the video interviews of seven international experts sharing their thoughts about the innovative potential of FET research and its impacts on our daily lives.

http://www.fetfx.eu