News Release

BanglaJOL journal shares water quality research with Bangladesh science minister

28 July 2017 INASP

The latest research from Bangladesh on water quality will be shared with the country’s Science Minister and scholars and students from all areas of environmental chemistry and related sciences at a symposium on Sunday 30 July.



The Symposium on Environmental Chemistry for Securing Water Quality is being organized by the Bangladesh Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research (BJSIR) and will be held at the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.



With frequent flooding and competing pressures on land and resources, water quality is a critical issue for Bangladesh, a point underlined by the event’s theme of ‘Water for life’. In addition to bringing together scientists to share their research, the symposium aims to promote the interest and understanding of pollution in water with respect to teaching and research in Bangladesh.



To enable the research discussed at the symposium to reach a wider audience, a book of abstracts from the symposium will be published on the BanglaJOL platform to correspond with the event. Research in the booklet – and in the symposium - covers topics such as clean water scarcity; contaminants in water from heavy metals, fertilizers and industry; waste water treatment; and use of water in bioelectricity.



“Understanding the chemistry of water quality and the impacts of various contaminants is vital for ensuring that Bangladesh has clean water for drinking, cooking and agriculture. This symposium will enable the latest research to be shared and we are pleased that, through the BanglaJOL platform, we are able to share this valuable collection of abstracts with a wider audience,” commented Dr Mamtaz Dawlatana, who is the Editor of BJSIR.



The abstracts booklet will be available on the BanglaJOL platform from Sunday.

Getting research and evidence used by policymakers is an important part of ensuring that research is brought to bear on local issues. INASP’s Evidence-Informed Policy Making Toolkit, which is free to download and use, helps to bridge the gap between research and policy and equip policymakers with the skills to use research and evidence better.

