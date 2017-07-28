News Release

All ANZ universities gain access to Taylor & Francis Group journals in landmark agreement

28 July 2017 Taylor & Francis

Taylor & Francis and the Council of Australian University Librarians (CAUL) are pleased to announce a new agreement enabling access for all 47 Australian and New Zealand universities to Taylor & Francis’s portfolio of more than 2,500 high-quality peer-reviewed journals from 2017-2019.

The agreement introduces an innovative pricing model based on tiers defined by scale and research intensity and encompasses six-year transitionary pricing. The new agreement enables access to approximately 2,500 multidisciplinary journals in a sustainable and transparent way for all members. This addresses the challenge of finding a model which was relevant for the way in which CAUL members are currently using content.

“We have been working to refine pricing which in the current funding environment represents good value for our members. I am pleased that we have a new agreement that offers surety to our members” said Margie Jantti, CAUL's President.

“Taylor & Francis and CAUL have enjoyed a long and collaborative partnership for well over a decade, and this was key to working together on an innovative and inclusive access model that meets the needs of librarians, students and researchers throughout the region. This is a landmark arrangement for Taylor & Francis and we feel very proud to be one of the first publishers that CEIRC* selected when they set out to explore new models” said Ian Bannerman, Managing Director of Taylor & Francis.

About CAUL

CAUL is the peak leadership organisation for university libraries in Australia. CAUL’s purpose is to transform how people experience knowledge and it actively advocates for fair, affordable … access to knowledge.

*CAUL’s Electronic Information Resources Consortium (CEIRC) is CAUL’s primary vehicle for relationships with vendors and publishers. CEIRC’s membership also includes the 8 members of the Council of New Zealand University Librarians (CONZUL) and 17 external organisations in Australia and New Zealand.

About Taylor & Francis Group

Taylor & Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world’s leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, ebooks and reference works our content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, and Technology and Medicine.

From our network of offices in Oxford, New York, Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Boston, Melbourne, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Stockholm, New Delhi and Cape Town, Taylor & Francis staff provide local expertise and support to our editors, societies and authors and tailored, efficient customer service to our library colleagues.