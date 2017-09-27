Event

Third edition of the Growing Young symposium: "FOOD HEALTH TECH"

27 September 2017 — 29 September 2017 Elhuyar Fundazioa

Location: Bilbao, Spain

Bilbao, Spain Venue: Bizkaia Aretoa Abandoibarra, 3. , 48009

Fostering relations between agents from the food and biotechnological industry, the scientific community and the medical sector is one of the objectives of the "Growing Young" symposium, which will be held in Bilbao under the title of "FOOD HEALTH TECH".

Organised by AZTI, with the collaboration of Lipigenia and the support of the Basque Government's Department of Economic Development and Infrastructures, the event will offer those present the opportunity to participate in a latent debate in society: the food revolution. Over the three days, a dialogue will be prompted on the future of food and health and on technology, industry, science and innovation.

Registration is now open via the website

http://growingyoung.azti.es/en/home/