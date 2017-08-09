Event

Hollywood icon Alec Baldwin contributes to Leicester event celebrating legacy of playwright Joe Orton

09 August 2017

Location: Leicester, United Kingdom

Venue: The Little Theatre

Dr Emma Parker, from the University of Leicester, collaborates with the movie star on August 9 event at The Little Theatre

Hollywood icon and 2017 Emmy Award nominee Alec Baldwin is playing a key role in a Leicester event celebrating the legacy of playwright Joe Orton.

Yours Faithfully, Edna Welthorpe (Mrs) will take place at The Little Theatre on 9 August featuring the hilarious prank letters of complaint that Orton penned under the pseudonym Edna Welthorpe. This Arts Council-funded project marks 50 years since the death of Joe Orton.

Dr Parker has been instrumental in linking with Alec Baldwin, star of The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, Malice, The Edge, It’s Complicated, Blue Jasmine, Still Alice, and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation among many others, and getting him involved with the event.

Alec has recorded a special message for the Leicester audience and written a letter in the style of Orton’s Edna Welthorpe, which will feature in the evening’s programme, starting at 7pm. New Edna letters commissioned from top comedy writers such as Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show, The Thick of It), Arthur Mathews (Father Ted) and Caroline Moran (Raised by Wolves) will also feature.

In addition, BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Chris Shepherd pays tribute to Orton through a new Edna-inspired animation starring Alison Steadman. Leonie Orton shares memories of her brother’s comic escapades, and comedian Graham Fellows (John Shuttleworth) joins Emmy Award-winning writer David Quantick (The Fast Show, Brass Eye, Veep) to discuss Orton’s impact on contemporary comedy. Dr Emma Parker will introduce the special event.

Dr Parker said: “Alec Baldwin's passion for Orton is reflected across his career. He made his Broadway debut playing Dennis (alongside Zoe Wanamaker) in Joe Orton's Loot (1986) and later took the role of Ed in Entertaining Mr Sloane (2006).’

She added: “It’s a great privilege to have his involvement in this project to honour Joe Orton. Alec’s Edna Welthorpe letter is very funny. It’s a very special contribution to a very special event.”

In his memoir Nevertheless, published this year, Alec Baldwin writes: “I've always had a special love for Joe Orton's writing.” Speaking of his role in Entertaining Mr Sloane, he adds: “I couldn't wait to get on stage and shake hands with Orton's brand of anarchic wit.”

Dr Parker added: “It's a measure of Joe Orton's significance and legacy that a major Hollywood star and one of America's leading comedians wishes to pay tribute to him by participating in this project and writing a new Edna Welthorpe letter.”

Alec Baldwin has been nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award for his impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. According to Vanity Fair, his parody of Trump 'sealed his status as a New York icon’. CNN reported that his impression 'made television great again’.

Baldwin stars in Boss Baby, released in the UK this year. His latest film is Blind.

· Tickets for ‘Yours Faithfully, Edna Welthorpe (Mrs)’ available from The Little Theatre from: http://www.thelittletheatre.net/

