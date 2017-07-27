News Release

Open Day 2017: Effects at KIT

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is a renowned center of momentum, think tank, and innovation driver with a reach that extends far beyond the Karlsruhe region. All citizens are invited to attend the Open Day at KIT on June 24, 2017 to look behind the scenes and learn more about the activities of science and the contribution it makes to society. From 10:00 AM, the labs at Campus North will be open to the public. An attractive supporting program will present know-how, attractions, and entertainment for people of all age groups.

“With its staff of more than 9,000, its over 25,000 students, and its historical roots that go back more than 190 years, KIT is deeply rooted in the city of Karlsruhe and its surrounds,” stresses Professor Holger Hanselka, President of KIT. “So it is a great pleasure and honor for me to welcome our neighbors from the surrounding cities and villages and invite them to get to know the laboratories, the results of our work, and especially the highly committed people at KIT.”

