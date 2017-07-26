News Release

LioniX International and Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute intensify collaboration of their PIC platforms

LioniX International (LXI) and Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute Berlin (HHI) will strengthen the collaboration of their Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) platforms by actively supporting the integration of both platforms together. Combining the functionalities of both platforms enables new applications varying from telecom, datacom to bio-photonics, sensing and metrology. Both platforms have their own unique properties which are complementary as was demonstrated in the realization of the world record ultra-low linewidth lasers (290 Hz linewidth), [http://www.alphagalileo.org/ViewItem.aspx?ItemId=176994&CultureCode=en].

Both HHI and LXI will actively supply engineering resources to support the combination of both platforms.

The PIC platform of LioniX International is based on stoichiometric silicon nitride realized by Low Pressure Chemical vapor deposition and is branded under the name TriPleX™. The platform is complementary to the Indium Phosphide (InP) platform of HHI as it is ultra low loss (from 405 to 2350 nm) and has the ability to create spot size converters enabling an optimized conversion between the mode profiles in for example HHI’s InP chips as well as many types of fibers.

“Our unique hybrid integration capabilities support our customers that demand fully assembled Photonic Integrated Circuit Modules”, says Hans van den Vlekkert, CEO of LXI. ”With HHI we have found a supplier that supports our vertical integrated approach to our photonic IC module manufacturing”.

The PIC platform of HHI relies on InP semiconductors, which offer a wide range of optical functionalities such as light sources, detection, amplification, and phase control in the wavelength region from 1200nm up to 1650nm. HHI´s portfolio of commercial products includes: high-speed photodiodes and balanced detectors, high-speed Mach-Zehnder- and other modulators, as well as a wide variety of laser products. In addition, HHI´s PIC platform for customer-specific PICs enhanced by LXI´s low-loss PICs allow for a large range of products targeting a wide range of applications.

“We are proud that LXI has selected HHI as a source for their outstanding products.“ says Martin Schell, Director of HHI. “Developing a standard interface between active and passive PICs allows for experience accumulation over many different designs and thus benefits hybrid integration and its industrial and academic users.”

