KTU Is the Second Choice Among High-School Graduates in Lithuania

25 July 2017 Kaunas University of Technology (KTU)

This week the first results of the general admission to the Lithuanian schools of higher education were announced: Vilnius University and Kaunas University of Technology are among the leaders, taking up 31% and 17% of university study market. Moreover, 21% of state-funded paces were offered for prospective KTU students (35% of state funded students were invited to study at VU).

1,935 prospective students were invited to study at KTU during the first general admissions stage. 1,610 of them were offered state-funded and 325 – self-funded study places. Although the general number of the students invited decreased slightly in comparison to 2016, the number of state-funded places at KTU grew by almost 4%. This has been a stable tendency for several years.

According to Jurgita Siugzdiniene, Vice-Rector for Studies at KTU, this indicates the trust of the public and high reputation of the university.

The most popular study programmes at KTU remain the same as in the last year: Software Systems, Informatics Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Civil Engineering and Finances.

Among increasingly popular KTU study programmes: Musical Technologies (75% increase), Applied Mathematics (62% increase), Informatics Systems (53%), Human Resources Management (45%), Transport Engineering (44%), Health Informatics (42%), Electrical Engineering (32%) and Economics (31%).

"I am certain, that the "voice" of the market, talking about the need of these professionals has been heard: industry, business, and foreign investors' facilitators, such as Invest Lithuania agency contributed significantly into promoting these studies", said Siugzdiniene.

