News Release

New publishing agreement announced between The National Recreation and Park Association and Taylor & Francis

20 July 2017 Taylor & Francis

A new publishing agreement will see Taylor & Francis publishing and distributing NRPA’s Journal of Leisure Research (JLR) and SCHOLE: A Journal of Leisure Studies & Recreation Education, under its Routledge imprint.

“We are excited Taylor & Francis Group will lead our two journals into the future,” said Barbara Tulipane, CAE, NRPA president and CEO. “Most importantly, this new agreement reaffirms our commitment to the journals and the academic community.”

Jessica Vivian, Taylor & Francis Editorial Director, said that “We are delighted to be awarded the publishing contract for such prestigious journals. Our partnership with NRPA reinforces Taylor & Francis’s position as the pre-eminent international publisher in Leisure Studies, and we look forward to working with the Association to develop the journals and extend their international outreach.”

Established in 1968, JLR publishes original research to advance the field of leisure studies. The journal, which is published five times a year, is scientific in nature and focuses on conceptual and methodological advances and questions. Additional information about JLR is available here.

SCHOLE, NRPA’s official peer-reviewed journal, aims to disseminate knowledge related to park and recreation courses, curricula and teaching. The journal’s articles address a wide range of issues concerning graduate and undergraduate education.

