Does Having a Sibling with Autism Affect a Child’s Language and Motor Skills?

19 July 2017 Wiley

A review of published studies suggests that infants who have siblings with autism spectrum disorder may have less advanced linguistic and motor skills than siblings of children with typical development.

These differences were detectable when infants were 12 months old and seemed to be sustained until they were 3 years old. Differences in language skills were larger than those in motor skills.
The findings are published in Autism Research.

  • Full bibliographic informationDunia Garrido, Dafina Petrova, Linda R. Watson, Rocio Garcia-Retamero, and Gloria Carballo. Language and motor skills in siblings of children with autism spectrum disorder: A meta-analytic review. Autism Research. DOI: 10.1002/aur.1829.

