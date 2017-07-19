News Release

Nipple Temperature May Help Guide Newborns to Breastfeed

19 July 2017 Wiley

Newborn babies instinctively have the ability to crawl to the breast when placed skin-to-skin on the mother's abdomen. New research indicates that a higher temperature around the mother’s nipple with respect to the surrounding breast skin may facilitate this process.



“These findings demonstrate, for the first time, that a temperature gradient may support mother-infant thermal identification and communication in the process known as breast crawl,” wrote the authors of the Acta Paediatrica study.



Access the Paper:

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apa.13976/full