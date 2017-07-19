Printer friendly version
Share
News Release
Nipple Temperature May Help Guide Newborns to Breastfeed
19 July 2017
Wiley
Newborn babies instinctively have the ability to crawl to the breast when placed skin-to-skin on the mother's abdomen. New research indicates that a higher temperature around the mother’s nipple with respect to the surrounding breast skin may facilitate this process.
“These findings demonstrate, for the first time, that a temperature gradient may support mother-infant thermal identification and communication in the process known as breast crawl,” wrote the authors of the Acta Paediatrica study.
Access the Paper:
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apa.13976/full