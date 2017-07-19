News Release

NTU to tap growing demand for wealth and asset management expertise with new institute

19 July 2017 Nanyang Technological University

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has established a new institute, WMI@NTU to cater to the rising demand for advanced training for professionals in the wealth and asset management industries in Singapore and Asia.



From today, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI), Asia’s first centre of excellence for wealth management education, will become WMI@NTU and an institute of NTU, ranked one of the world’s top 11 universities and the highest-placed Asian university in the QS World University Rankings this year.



Professor Bertil Andersson, President of NTU, said, “WMl@NTU aspires to be a centre of excellence for wealth management education in the region and beyond by expanding and deepening the pool of professionals for the rapidly growing wealth management and asset management industry in Singapore and Asia.



“The institute will be able to leverage NTU’s deep expertise in these highly specialised fields, adding to the rigour and depth of its programmes. Our undergraduate students will also benefit from the institute’s network of industry players and industry-focussed research, enriching our curriculum and opening up opportunities for industry collaborations and student career placements.”



Heading the WMI@NTU is Foo Mee Har who continues her role as its Chief Executive Officer.



With the support of Temasek and GIC, WMI was established in 2003 to catalyse Singapore’s role as the Asian hub for wealth management. To date, WMI has conducted well over 400,000 hours of wealth management training for industry professionals, and trained more than 14,500 professionals from more than 100 financial institutions across 23 countries. WMI has also developed deep connections and fostered rich networks with industry thought leaders, senior practitioners and financial regulators across Asia and beyond.



Ms Jacqueline Loh, Deputy Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, said, “To strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading wealth and asset management centre, deepening the talent pool and skillsets of industry practitioners will be a key priority. WMI@NTU, which brings together the expertise of two world class institutions – NTU and WMI – will be in a strong position to deliver best-in-class training to wealth and asset management professionals, as well as students interested to pursue a career in this field.”



Robin Hu, Head, Sustainability & Stewardship Group, Temasek, said, “Temasek has over the years seeded independent public good institutions to bridge capability gaps in the community. We are grateful to the many friends and partners that have journeyed with WMI, helping it attain the success it has today.



“As WMI embarks on its next chapter, Temasek will continue to support its effort to grow in thought leadership and research scholarship by way of an endowment.”



The newly set up WMI@NTU will enable NTU to cater to the needs of the wealth management and asset management industries, two rapidly expanding sectors in Singapore and Asia, and offer programmes that cater to current and future industry demands.



As a part of NTU, WMI can leverage the university’s multi-disciplinary expertise and research capabilities, infrastructure and facilities. WMI will also tap on NTU’s teaching capabilities and extensive overseas networks.



WMI@NTU Chairman Mr Lim Chow Kiat, CEO GIC said, “Being part of NTU will further strengthen WMI’s vision to be Asia’s centre of excellence for wealth management education and research as we leverage the University’s world class infrastructure and faculty, cutting edge research and degree programmes.



“The WMI@NTU programmes, combining the academic rigour of NTU and the practice-based curriculum of WMI, are uniquely positioned to benefit even more students and practitioners of wealth management in Singapore and Asia. WMI@NTU is well-positioned to expand its coverage and grow its portfolio of programmes.”

