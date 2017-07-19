News Release

Germany’s Top Ten: University of Hohenheim Moves Up in Internationalization

19 July 2017 University of Hohenheim

DAAD funding ranking shows: In Baden-Württemberg, 1st place for the third time with over 300 euros in funding per student

2.9 million euros in funding in 2016: Across the state, no university is as active as the University of Hohenheim when it comes to procuring funding for visiting researchers, travel grants, and mobility projects. This was revealed by the recently published funding ranking by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) for 2016. According to the ranking, for each of the approximately 9,600 Hohenheim students, 302 euros in funding was procured. The University of Hohenheim is thus among the top ten in Germany for the first time when it comes to internationalization and for the third time in a row it was the most active university in the state. In Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg was second (nationally 11th place with € 277 per student) and Constance was third (19th, € 244). In May, the University of Hohenheim’s two Master's programs “Economics” and “International Business and Economics” gained points in the CHE Ranking with a particularly strong international orientation in studies and teaching.



“The consistently high level of funding for programs and projects confirms that we are still on the right path,” declared the Vice President for International Affairs at the University of Hohenheim, Prof. Dr. Andreas Pyka.



“The DAAD funds go directly into the University of Hohenheim’s internationalization strategy. They enable us to build up and maintain long-term partnerships as well as support instructors and students with an international focus,” stated the Director of the Office of International Affairs, Franziska Schenk.



The most important international projects with DAAD support

Food Security Center (FSC): The University of Hohenheim’s FSC makes an innovative and effective scientific contribution to decreasing hunger and improving global food security. The Center views itself as the contact point for media, associations, and politicians when it comes to questions related to food security. Around 100 scientists from the areas of agricultural, natural, business, economic, and social sciences research at the FSC with a special focus on the tropics. They cooperate with various universities and research centers in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In 2016, the DAAD supported the FSC with € 935,000.

Strategic Network for Bio-based Economy (BECY) and topic network “INnovation, Entrepreneurship and Financing” (INEF): With five international partners, BECY researches new paths to new products, new production processes, and a modern, sustainable economy with bio-based resources (bioeconomy). With its five international partners, INEF looks into topics such as corporate financing, innovative start-ups, and the implementation and financing of innovations. The DAAD support for both networks was € 325,000.

Exchange program Erasmus+: In the past year alone, around 244 students, instructors, and staff members went abroad in Europe with Erasmus+ support and to partner countries outside of Europe. In 2016, the DAAD provided around € 276,000 for this.

Background: DAAD funding ranking



The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is the world’s largest funding organization for academic exchange. It is supported by German universities and students. Since 2000, the DAAD has provided funding atlases for its member universities. The atlas contains information on individual funding as well as program and project funding.



The DAAD lists the 100 universities with the highest amount of funding (in relation to the total number of all students at the university). In Baden-Württemberg, the University of Hohenheim with its € 2.9 million in funding reached first place for the third year in a row, followed by the University of Freiburg.



Ranked 10th in Germany, the University of Hohenheim is also among the top ten in German universities for the first time. Nationally, the Staatliche Hochschule für Bildende Künste (Städelschule) in Frankfurt am Main came in first in the funding ranking.

Additional information



DAAD funding ranking:

http://www.daad.de/der-daad/zahlen-und-fakten/de/29285-daad-foerderranking