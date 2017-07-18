Publication Announcement

2016 activity report is online!

18 July 2017 Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD)

The IRD presents its 2016 activity report. Fully digital, it is available in French, English and Spanish via the address: http://rapport.ird.fr/en.php

You will find the main events, programs, partnerships and research results that have marked the Institute for the last year.

