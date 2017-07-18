Printer friendly version Share

Publication Announcement

2016 activity report is online!

18 July 2017 Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD)

  • Publication title: Rapport d'activité IRD 2016
  • Author: IRD
  • Publication type: Other

The IRD presents its 2016 activity report. Fully digital, it is available in French, English and Spanish via the address: http://rapport.ird.fr/en.php

You will find the main events, programs, partnerships and research results that have marked the Institute for the last year.

http://rapport.ird.fr/en.php

