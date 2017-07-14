Background texts & Multimedia

EULAR Interview: Professor Cécile Gaujoux-Viala

14 July 2017 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR)

Watch EULAR's video interview with Professor Cécile Gaujoux-Viala, who speaks on the topic of possible explanations for a reduction in CV risk in RA patients, researched since the start of the 21st Century; presented at the EULAR Congress in Madrid, Spain, June 2017.

https://youtu.be/dF9OFYJARMU