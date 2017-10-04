Event

International Conference on Behaviour, Physiology and Genetics of Wildlife in Berlin

04 October 2017 — 07 October 2017 Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)

Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Venue: Ludwig Erhard Haus

From 4th to 7th October 2017 the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) will organize the 11th International Conference on Behaviour, Physiology and Genetics of Wildlife. The conference will be held in the “Ludwig Erhard Haus” in Berlin, Germany. The participants are biologists, veterinarians and other wildlife scientists from all over the world. The experts will present their recent findings in wildlife research.

The aim of this meeting is to foster an exchange of ideas between wildlife scientists from different disciplines and to promote future research. Various studies on both wild and captive animals, with a focus on mammalian species, will be presented. The experts will discuss topics such as “behavioural ecology”, “reproduction management of zoo collections”, “stress and disturbance”, “conservation biology” and “conservation genetics”. Thus, the conference makes a significant contribution to the understanding of evolutionary adaptations and responses of animals to climate and environmental changes.

A particular focus is on animal welfare, species protection and nature conservation. Owing to the alarming loss of biodiversity caused by human activities and in times of global climate change the conservation of endangered species, habitats and ecosystems is of major importance. Therefore, another main goal of the conference is to discuss existing species and nature conservation concepts and to promote their advancement as well as the development of novel approaches.

Further information on the conference can be found at http://www.izw-berlin.de/welcome-234.html.

If you would like to attend the conference, please register online at http://www.bayceer.uni-bayreuth.de/izw11/. Scientific contributions for the conference can be submitted until the 31st of July 2017.

Attached files Conference announcement