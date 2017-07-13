News Release

Partnerships for a Prosperous Nation - EPSRC announces £138 million investment in research-business partnerships

13 July 2017 Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)

Two major investments in research partnerships that will strengthen the links between the UK’s research base, industry and business partners will be announced today, Thursday 13th July, by Jo Johnson, Minister for Universities and Science.

Both investments show the pivotal importance of engineering and the physical sciences to the country’s continued development as a global research and innovation leader.

The first investment is a new initiative, a set of Prosperity Partnerships, which will receive £31 million of government funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF). This will be matched by a further £36 million from partner organisations in cash or in-kind contributions, and £11 million from universities’ funds, resulting in a £78 million investment.

Ten universities will lead on 11 projects that range from the future networks for digital infrastructure to offshore wind and they will partner with businesses operating in key areas of the innovation landscape. These include household names such as Siemens, BP and Unilever and also firms like M Squared Lasers that are leading in areas such as advanced photonics.

Jo Johnson, Minister for Universities and Science said: “A central part of our Industrial Strategy is boosting the economic impact of our world-class research base by supporting the flow of innovative ideas and techniques from concept to market-place.

“This investment will ensure the work of our universities continues to have positive impact around the world and maintain the UK’s global leadership in science and innovation.”

Professor Nigel Titchener-Hooker, Professor of Biochemical Engineering at UCL, who chaired the panel that approved the Prosperity Partnerships projects, said: “The Partnerships awards are a further demonstration of EPSRC's vision in creating exciting opportunities for industry and academia to work together on strategically significant problems. The quality of the applications we reviewed was outstanding and demonstrated strength of vision, relevance and a determination to pursue long term collaborative research. The breadth of applications too speaks to the diversity of UK industry and to the alignment between the UK’s very best academic teams and our industrial base.

The grants promise to create a series of exciting avenues of research leading to industrial implementation. It's a wonderful new example of how, in partnership, we can harness our collective capabilities to strengthen our economy and once again underscores the importance of ongoing investment in the HE research base.”

Jonathan Legh-Smith, Head of Partnerships & Strategic Research BT Technology, Service and Operations, said: “BT is very pleased to host the launch event for the EPSRC Prosperity Partnerships today. Having close links with the UK’s research base has proved highly valuable to us, and many other companies operating across the economy. Collaborations between business, academics and funders, such as EPSRC, are vital to delivering impact from our world-class research. We believe the Prosperity Partnerships programme is a strategic opportunity to build on those collaborations and make a significant difference to the future prosperity of the country.”

The second EPSRC investment is £60 million for 33 universities to advance their Impact Acceleration Accounts (IAA). These allow institutions the flexibility to operate tailored schemes that help increase the likelihood of impact from their research. The IAAs speed up the contribution that scientists make towards new innovation, successful businesses and the economic returns that benefit the UK.

Professor Philip Nelson, Chief Executive of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council said: “If innovation is an ecosystem then it is dependent on having a fertile soil of research and the fresh air of ideas to nourish its growth. These new EPSRC Prosperity Partnerships and IAA investments will provide the right conditions in which new technologies and products can be developed more quickly. In turn, this will return social and economic benefits and ensure the UK continues to be one of the best places in the world to research, innovate and grow business.”

The IAAs’ aims are to promote movement between universities, businesses and other organisations; to support the very early stage of turning research outputs into a commercial proposition; improve engagement with businesses, government and third sector to sow the seeds of new collaboration and more strategic engagement, and reach out to researchers who do not normally engage in exploitation activities and driving culture change within the university.

The flexibility within each IAA means that different universities support activities in different ways, in line with their own unique needs and opportunities.

Examples of successes from previous IAA projects:

Sponge power

H2GO Power, a University of Cambridge spin-out company formed by Dr Enass Abo-Hamed and Professor Oren Scherman, developed a safe method for hydrogen production and storage.

It is based on a hybrid smart material capable of behaving like a ‘sponge’, which catalytically produces and stores hydrogen gas at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, and only releases the stored gas upon heating.

The technology was developed by Enass through her work as a doctoral student in the Scherman research group. She went on to be named as one of three European finalists in Cartier’s 2015 global Women’s Initiative Awards.

H2GO Power estimates that fuel cells using its technology will have five times the energy capacity of current battery technologies, and will be suitable for numerous applications, from mobile phone chargers to electric aircraft.

The company is piloting a plug and play unit in Nigeria for use in buildings such as hospitals, enabling them to continue functioning during black outs.

Bedside diagnostics

Lancaster University scientists are developing a portable bedside blood diagnostics device in collaboration with eBiogen Limited and clinicians from Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

The device takes pinprick samples of blood and is able to provide rapid chemical analysis in less than a minute, compared to the many hours it takes to send samples for analysis at hospital laboratories.

The technology, part-funded through an IAA, promises to improve treatments for cancer patients, post-operative care and monitoring of the health of babies in the womb.

Scanning power

A next-generation X-ray scanner being developed with IAA funding at Cranfield and Nottingham Trent universities is predicted to lead to a revolution in security in the aviation sector. Unlike conventional systems, the scanner can identify the presence of hidden explosives or illegal drugs in milliseconds.

The technology, developed by a team led by Professor Keith Rogers, was the fortuitous but inadvertent outcome of previous EPSRC-supported research. A second tranche of IAA funding was recently obtained to further the medical diagnostics aspect of this work.

A spin-out company, Halo X-ray Technologies Ltd, is developing the technology, which has the potential to be exploited commercially across a range of applications, such as for patient bone density measurements for and for the assessment of production line processes.

A nation that destroys its soils

Dr Karen Johnson, from Durham University, is using IAA funding to build on EPSRC-supported research into the regeneration of brownfield land using sustainable technologies that can clean up contaminated land (https://vimeo.com/ihrr/robust).

The project will showed how iron-rich mineral by-products (such as ochre) and compost can be used on the brownfield site, to immobilise contaminants and enhance soil structure to provide greater water holding capacity, and increase soil erosional resistance amongst other benefits. This has considerable implications for flood resilience, and the collaborating partner, Northumbrian Water Limited has co-funded the proof of concept project.

Dr Johnson was recently supported by the RCUK Global Challenge Research Fund to apply her research to African cities using similar waste materials from both the water industry and the mining industry. Here enhancing soil structure can help smallholder farmers deal with both drought and floods.

Water radar

Dr David Harris-Birtill and Mr David Morrison, from the University of St Andrews, are using their IAA to further develop a research project that uses low-cost miniaturised radar technology and machine learning to reliably detect water pollutants.

The project is a collaboration between St Andrews and the Universidade Federal de Goiás in Brazil, a country that faces unprecedented problems caused by water pollution.

The long-term plan is to enable environmental researchers to make cheaper, faster measurements in the field using smartphones and other mobile devices.

EPSRC Impact Acceleration Accounts 2017

1 University of Bath

2 University of Birmingham

3 University of Bristol

4 Brunel University

5 University of Cambridge

6 Cardiff University

7 Cranfield University

8 Durham University

9 University of Edinburgh

10 University of Exeter

11 University of Glasgow

12 Heriot-Watt University

13 Imperial College London

14 King’s College London

15 Lancaster University

16 University of Leeds

17 University of Liverpool

18 Loughborough University

19 The University of Manchester

20 Newcastle University

21 University of Nottingham

22 University of Oxford

23 Queen Mary, University of London

24 Queen’s University of Belfast

25 University of Sheffield

26 University of Southampton

27 University of St Andrews

28 University of Strathclyde

29 University of Surrey

30 Swansea University

31 University College London

32 University of Warwick

33 University of York

