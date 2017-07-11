Publication Announcement

Systems Medicine, a groundbreaking new open access journal launching in 2018

11 July 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

Publication title: Systems Medicine

Systems Medicine Author: Co-Editors-in-Chief H..H.H.W. Schmidt & Jan Baumbach

Co-Editors-in-Chief H..H.H.W. Schmidt & Jan Baumbach Publication type: Journal

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers announces the launch of Systems Medicine: Journal of Medical Systems Biology and Network Medicine, a new peer-reviewed open access journal that will address the urgent need for authoritative information on systems medicine and the integration of personalized medicine in clinical care. The Journal will yield major breakthroughs towards mechanism-based re-definitions of diseases for high-precision diagnostics and treatments. A full description of the Journal is available on the Systems Medicine website.



Systems Medicine is under the editorial leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief H..H.H.W. Schmidt, MD, PhD, PharmD, Professor of Pharmacology, Chairman Department of Pharmacology and Personalised Medicine, Maastricht University, and Jan Baumbach, PhD, Professor of Computational Biology, Chairman Computational BioMedicine unit, Dept. of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Southern Denmark. The Journal will have a strong international editorial advisory board including Joseph Loscalzo, MD, PhD, Harvard Medical School, serving as Senior Associate Editor, Albert-Laszlo Barabasi, PhD, Network Science Institute at Northeastern University, serving as Senior Associate Editor, and T.R.D.J. Radstake, MD, PhD, Utrecht Medical Center, will serve on the editorial board.



The Journal will collaborate with several scientific associations including the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Action CA15120 Open Multiscale Systems Medicine (OpenMultiMed) network, and the European Association for Systems Medicine (EASyM).



As described by Systems Medicine Web Hub initiative "systems medicine is an interdisciplinary approach to improve the diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy of diseases. It complements clinical research with the expertise from molecular and cell biology, computer science, mathematics, and statistics." Systems Medicine will utilize these interdisciplinary approaches to exploit the power of big data by applying systems biology and network medicine. The Journal will publish basic science, translational, and clinical research in the form of original research articles, comprehensive review articles, mini-reviews, rapid communications, brief reports, technology reports, hypothesis articles, perspectives, and letters to the editor.



"Researchers, clinicians, and industry scientists are fascinated about the potential of big data to lift medicine to a new level where systematic and network approaches can personalize patient treatment, now they will have a forum to call their own. Systems Medicine will be that journal." say Dr. Schmidt and Dr. Baumbach.



"We are very excited to work with Dr. Schmidt and Dr. Baumbach to launch this important new Journal. Systems Medicine will be an essential forum for the integration of personalized medicine in clinical care" says Jordan L. Schilling, Director of Open Access Publishing at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.