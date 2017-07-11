News Release

Lifting off for safer aviation in Europe

11 July 2017 European Commission, CORDIS

research*eu RESULTS PACK – Lifting off for safer aviation in Europe



The latest research*eu RESULTS PACK– a collection of articles on EU-funded projects dedicated to a specific field of scientific research – is now available in free, accessible PDF. This brochure highlights how EU-funded research and innovation are helping to develop and deploy new technologies to reduce the likelihood of future accidents and casualties in European skies.

Flying is one of the safest forms of transport, with Europe having an extremely good record in this regard. However, with ever-increasing traffic levels and the fact that Europe is home to approximately 150 airlines, our skies are becoming busier and fuller. The European Commission aims to have the safest region to fly in the world by 2050, reducing the number of accidents in commercial flights to less than one per ten million and reducing the accident rate in non-commercial flights by 80% compared to the year 2000.

There are several key areas where EU-funded research efforts are focused. These include addressing aspects on the design, manufacturing and operations of aircraft and infrastructures; mitigating the risks of the effects of extreme weather conditions and other hazards from the natural environment; and reducing the impact of human factors and human errors on active and passive safety. Intelligent and integrated transport systems, as well as connectivity applications, may also provide useful tools for enhanced aviation safety. International cooperation to agree on a globally accepted set of rules and standards are also the focus of European researchers and industry.

The six projects featured within this brochure are reaching for the skies to provide concrete and ground-breaking solutions for increasing aviation safety in Europe. These results will also contribute to further cementing the European aviation industry’s world-leading role in terms of competitiveness and providing the best products and services.

