Printer friendly version Share

News Release

image001

Please register to view contact details

How Do Values and Attitudes Influence Economic Development?

07 July 2017 Wiley

New research indicates that diversity in cultural values has a negative association with regional economic development within European countries.

The findings indicate that a complete analysis of the interaction between culture and the economy should not be limited to an analysis of the prevalence of a selected set of cultural values, but should consider also the extent to which such values are shared by individuals.

“Polarized societies in which people disagree on key values are economically affected in a negative way because it makes coordination less efficient, resulting in lower quality of government and less public goods provision,” said Dr. Sjoerd Beugelsdijk, lead author of the Scandinavian Journal of Economics study.

  • Full bibliographic informationSjoerd Beugelsdijk, Mariko Klasing and Petros Milionis. Value Diversity and Regional Economic Development. Scandinavian Journal of Economics. DOI: 10.1111/sjoe.12253.

    onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sjoe.12253/full

Search

Search

Advanced search

New Norwegian logo eNEWS-Jan 2017 FNSF ad How to 4 secs Cambridge grey garduated expertsvar 2015