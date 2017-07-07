Printer friendly version Share

EULAR Interview with Professor Servet Akar

07 July 2017 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR)

New study shows link between passive smoking in childhood and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Press Conference of the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) at the EULAR Annual Congress 2017. EULAR interview with speaker, Professor Servet Akar on smoking and Ankylosing Spondylitis.

https://youtu.be/EHT1GgoJ4JA

