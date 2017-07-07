News Release

Issue 63 of the research*eu results magazine – European wine producers step up their game

07 July 2017 European Commission, CORDIS

The latest Research*eu Results Magazine is now available in free, accessible PDF.

With more than 167 million hectolitres (mhl) produced in 2015 out of a total of around 274 mhl, Europe is still the undisputed heavyweight of global wine production. Yet, its share is progressively shrinking — especially in the lowest price ranges — due to increased international competition. Consumption patterns are changing, with an annual decrease of 0.2 % between 2011 and 2015. Stakeholders are calling for market reforms, and climate change is already challenging traditional production methods.

Part of the answer to such challenges lies in research and development, which has the potential to shake things up by complementing EU producers’ know-how. Higher crop yields, better plant resistance, shortened production processes, supporting technologies for everyday tasks or better wine quality are so many improvements they can bring. A look at the most recent EU-funded research achievements tells us much about what the scientific community and industry have left in the tank, and how vine growing will most likely look in a few years from now.

Other topics in this edition include the following highlights:

Skeletal tissue regeneration

-The effect of socio-economic segregation on European cities

- Better gas turbine engine designs boost efficiency and cut noise

- Seeing the wood for the trees with advanced sensing technology

- New technology and management techniques could lift European aquaculture industry

- Hybridising silicon devices with carbon nanotubes

- Modelling energy efficiency for the next generation of microchips

- Europe’s resilience to threats gets better

- Quantum leap forward in understanding biological processes

The Research*eu Results Magazine is the main source of information for all findings related to EU-funded science projects. It covers a large spectrum of scientific topics and is published 10 times a year in English.

For more information, sign up for a free subscription and to download the new edition, please visit: http://cordis.europa.eu/research-eu/magazine_en.html

