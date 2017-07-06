News Release

University of Leicester honours distinguished personalities

06 July 2017 Leicester, University of

The University of Leicester is to celebrate the achievements of individuals who have excelled in their fields at its summer graduation ceremonies.

Following on from its January graduation ceremonies, in which award-winning children’s writer Anne Fine OBE and poet Jean ‘Binta’ Breeze MBE were honoured, the University will confer honorary degrees on a further six distinguished personalities alongside graduating students from 11-14 July.

The University will honour Michael Attenborough CBE, son of the late Richard Attenborough, who took over as patron of the University's Attenborough Arts Centre from his father at the opening of its new gallery space last year. He will be made a Distinguished Honorary Fellow, the highest honour that the University can bestow.

He joins an illustrious roster of distinguished individuals honoured in this year’s ceremonies that also includes Professor Surinder Sharma, co-director of the University's DICE (Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement) unit; Chas Bishop, Chief Executive of the National Space Centre in Leicester; Leicester alumnus and Honorary Professor Sir Nicholas Green QC, a judge of the Queen’s Bench Division; Professor Eugene Stanley, William F. Warren Distinguished Professor at Boston University and a formative figure in the area of econophysics; and Professor Gordon Campbell, Fellow in Renaissance Studies at the University of Leicester.

They will receive their honorary degrees at the ceremonies at De Montfort Hall before an audience of graduating students and their families.

Professor Paul Boyle, President and Vice-Chancellor, said: “Once again we are delighted to honour a range of individuals who have led distinguished careers through singular contributions to society, to the University of Leicester and to the city of Leicester.

“Our honorary graduates this summer represent exceptional achievements in the arts, business, academia, law and community cohesion. They join the ranks of illustrious figures honoured by the University who continue to inspire our graduates in their own endeavours.”

Honorands’ graduation ceremony times and press quotes follow below:

Tuesday 11 July, 11am

Michael Attenborough – Distinguished Honorary Fellow

“I am immensely honoured to receive this Distinguished Fellowship from the University that is so deeply embedded in the life of my family. The Attenborough Building and the Attenborough Arts Centre stand as visible testimony to that historic relationship and I feel incredibly proud to stand in some small way alongside my beloved grandfather, father and uncle.”

Tuesday 11 July, 3pm

Professor Eugene Stanley – Doctor of Science

Wednesday 12 July, 11am

Professor Surinder Sharma - Doctor of Laws

"I am very pleased and honoured by this award especially because it is from my home town University in recognition of my contribution to public life and community service both nationally but particularly in Leicester and Leicestershire. This City and County has been my home since my arrival in the United Kingdom in 1965 and has provided me with many opportunities to realise my potential and ambitions. This University had given me the opportunity to continue to promote fairness, equality and cohesion through working in partnership with local people, local communities and organisations."

Thursday 13 July, 3pm

Chas Bishop – Doctor of Laws

"I could not be more thrilled at this wonderful honour. The University had the idea for the National Space Centre in the first place and has been a huge source of support, not to mention space information and academic rigour, throughout. The ongoing partnership, together with the efforts of the brilliant National Space Centre staff, stand it in excellent stead for its ambitious development plans and long term success."

Friday 14 July, 3pm

Sir Nicholas Green QC - Doctor of Laws

Professor Gordon Campbell – Doctor of Letters

“This award is an extraordinary honour, particularly because it comes from the University to which I have committed most of my professional life, and will be conferred in my adoptive city. I am pleased to have been able to teach generations of talented students at the University, and to have been able to play a small part in its growth from a solid Midlands university to a global university with an international reputation.”

