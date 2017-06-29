Printer friendly version Share

Treatment Benefits Patients with Thalassaemia and HCV

Many individuals with the blood disorder thalassaemia also carry the hepatitis C virus (HCV) due to contaminated transfusions before 1990. Due to the co-existence of iron overload (from repeated blood transfusions), these patients are at increased risk of developing liver cancer. A new study indicates that treatment with a combination of sofosbuvir and ledipasvir as a once a day single pill leads to a sustained virological response in 98% of patients with thalassaemia and HCV.

“The findings are significant because, unlike other antiviral drugs, this simple treatment is expected not to be limited by drug-to-drug interactions with other medications usually taken by thalassaemia patients,” said Dr. Alessandra Mangia, lead author of the Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics study.

