Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Announces Representation Agreement with PCG for India, Latin America

28 June 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers announces a new exclusive agreement with PCG (Publishers Communication Group) to provide subscription sales representation across India and Latin America. The three-year agreement is effective August 1, 2017.



"PCG provides the high-level of market knowledge and insight that we need as we grow in these important territories," said Wendy Newsham, Director of Institutional Sales and Business Development at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. "Their track record for generating success, combined with their responsiveness and communication, will ensure a strong partnership to promote our highly valued and sought-after content."



PCG, an Ingenta company, is an internationally recognized sales and marketing consulting firm providing a range of services designed to support and drive publishers' sales strategy. The content sales partner agreement comprises Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s complete portfolio of over 80 peer-reviewed journals.



"It's a great testament to the international infrastructure PCG has built over our 25 years and the expertise of our marketing, sales, and research teams that a revered publisher such as Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. entrusts us with their prestigious content," commented Melissanne Scheld, Managing Director of PCG.

