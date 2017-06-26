News Release

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Announces Renewed, Expanded Representation Agreement with Burgundy Information Services

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers announces expanded subscription sales representation by Burgundy Information Services in Australia, New Zealand, and Turkey. These regions join current representation by Burgundy Information Services in the UK, Europe, Russia, and South Africa and extend the companies' cooperation through 2020.



Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2017, Burgundy Information Services represents a range of publishers, content aggregators, and library technology suppliers from around the world, specializing in negotiating the delivery of services and content to libraries and information centers. Through cooperation with Burgundy, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. has significantly increased the global reach and impact of its peer-reviewed journal portfolio in leading institutions throughout the world.



"Burgundy has proven to be a vital partner in the Mary Ann Liebert business, providing representation of our journals throughout their territories, as well as retaining a close line of communication with our organization in support of our clients," said Wendy Newsham, Director of Institutional Sales and Business Development at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.



"We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.," said Paul Calow, Director at Burgundy Information Services. "Their ability to identify emerging areas of science, technology, and medicine and subsequently deliver high impact content to their respective research communities has helped us greatly in securing renewals and new business throughout Europe over the years. We are excited to now help with the distribution of this essential information to libraries and information centers in Australia, New Zealand, and Turkey."

